ICYMI: CalHHS Takes Action to Support Youth, Parents, and Older Adults, Advancing Its Vision of a Healthy California for All

March 11, 2024

In case you missed it, the California Health & Human Services Agency last week announced progress in our efforts to improve the lives of all Californians, including youth, parents, and older adults, moving us closer to our vision of a Healthy California for ALL.

SACRAMENTO – The California Health & Human Services Agency (CalHHS), along with its Departments and Offices, continues to take action to advance the state’s vision of a Healthy California for All.

In case you missed it, here is a summary of recent announcements from CalHHS:

$67 MILLION TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH EARLY INTERVENTION PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN, YOUTH, AND YOUNG ADULTS

As part of the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative, a cornerstone of the Governor’s Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health, the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS), in partnership with the Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission, awarded $67 million to 99 organizations, across 30 counties, to expand early intervention programs and practices that provide mental health and wellness services to children, youth, and young adults in California.

FREE VIDEO SERIES TO HELP PARENTS AND CAREGIVERS ADDRESS PARENTING CHALLENGES

DHCS, in partnership with the Child Mind Institute, released a new video series, Positive Parenting, Thriving Kids, that gives parents and caregivers additional resources to face potential parenting challenges, particularly around the mental health of the children in their lives. Both Positive Parents, Thriving Kids and the previously released Healthy Minds, Thriving Kids series, are part of the First Partner’s California for ALL Kids initiative and aim to address the youth mental health crisis through tangible, evidence-based resources and support.

WATCH NOW: The Child Mind Institute launches Positive Parenting, Thriving Kids

$107 MILLION TO HELP OLDER ADULTS AT RISK OF OR EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS

The California Department of Social Services announced an investment of $107 million to create more assisted living and other residential housing and care options for older adults and adults with disabilities who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness. Through the Community Care Expansion (CCE) program, this funding will create new places, a total of 452 beds or units, to provide housing and services to older homeless Californians.

WATCH NOW: Community Care Expansion Program: Learn About ‘The Phoenix’ in Oakland

BIGGER PICTURE: Through our guiding principles and strategic priorities, CalHHS is committed to advancing the state’s vision of a Healthy California for All. We are working with our local, state, and federal partners to make California a healthy, vibrant, inclusive place to live, play, work, and learn.

