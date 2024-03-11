New MDA Grants Available to Aid in Weather Resilience

Recognizing the risks posed by extreme weather, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is offering a new grant opportunity to help eligible producers make their operations more resilient to drought, flooding, and severe weather events like storms, tornadoes, and straight-line winds.

The Preparing for Extreme Weather Grant, also referred to as the Prepare Grant, offers one-time competitive grants of up to $10,000 for Minnesota livestock and specialty crop producers to buy and install supplies and equipment for weather event preparation. It requires a 50% match.

“In the past few years, we’ve seen examples of extreme weather like record flooding and drought affect farming operations throughout Minnesota,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen. “These grants will help producers bolster their operations and get ahead of the curve in terms of anticipating and managing the risks of future weather events.”

For the purposes of this grant program:

Livestock includes beef and dairy cattle, swine, poultry, goats, mules, bison, sheep, horses, farmed cervids (deer, elk), ratites (flightless birds including emu), and llamas.

Specialty crops include fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, and floriculture. See USDA’s list of Specialty Crops for further examples.

Eligible projects include — but are not limited to — water tanks, pipelines, and wagons/trailers; wells (new improvements, fixes, replacement pumps); irrigation equipment (including drip irrigation); fans; misters; livestock shade systems; and windbreaks.

The MDA expects to award 50 to 75 grants with the $500,000 available for this program and encourages producers to apply early. Applications will be accepted through 4 p.m. Central Time on April 23, 2024, and the MDA will notify applicants as soon as possible, but no later than May 31, about whether their proposal was funded.

Full grant details and the request for proposals (RFP) can be found on the MDA website.

The Preparing for Extreme Weather Grant is funded by the Agricultural Growth and Research Initiative (AGRI) Program, which supports advances in Minnesota’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors.

Media Contact

Logan Schumacher, MDA Communications

651-201-6193

Logan.Schumacher@state.mn.us