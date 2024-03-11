Premier’s, minister’s, provincial health officer’s statements on the National Day of Observance

CANADA, March 11 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement acknowledging the National Day of Observance for COVID-19:

“Four years ago, the world was irrevocably changed. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a global pandemic and a worldwide response began. Around the globe, we witnessed a profound change to the everyday lives of people who were being confronted with a dangerous new disease.

“Today, we mark the National Day of Observance and remember the 58,475 Canadians who died due to COVID-19, including more than 6,600 people in British Columbia. We acknowledge and hold space for the loved ones they left behind and the people who continue to face health challenges because of the virus.

“From the beginning, the people of B.C. stepped up and worked hard to keep themselves and each other safe. We continue to have the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Canada and we thank everyone who has done their part to practise healthy habits and limit the spread.

“We are grateful for and honour the ongoing efforts of health-care workers throughout the province who work tirelessly to keep people safe. We’re making it faster and easier for people to get the care they need by growing our health-care workforce, providing more treatment options, connecting families to doctors and expanding mental-health supports.

“If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that going it alone doesn’t work. We are stronger together. And together, we will keep building a stronger and more resilient B.C.”

Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, said:

“On this National Day of Observance for COVID-19, we stand united in remembrance and reflection, honoring those we’ve lost and those who have bravely battled through unprecedented challenges – our health-care workers, the people who provide care in long-term care residences –- and people in every corner of B.C.

“As we remember the toll of the past, we also look forward with determination, recognizing the imperative to fortify our health-care infrastructure against future threats. Our government’s commitment to bolstering our health-care system not only reflects a dedication to the well-being of people in B.C., it reaffirms our resolve to safeguard public health, ensuring that communities around the province are resilient and prepared for whatever challenges lie ahead.”

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, said:

“Since the declaration of the global pandemic four years ago, a day that started what has been an extraordinarily challenging time for people in B.C., we have learned so much about the SARS COV-2 virus and how to best protect our communities. We have also learned about each other and the importance of community, of family, of neighbours and of caring for those who are most vulnerable. The pandemic challenged everyone in B.C. in unimaginable ways.

“Today, we take time to reflect and remember and honour those people who have lost their lives, their family and their friends. We are grateful to everyone in B.C. who continues to step forward to be vaccinated, following the public-health guidelines to protect themselves, their families and their communities. I am grateful for everyone in B.C. who stepped up with kindness and made those sacrifices in their lives that benefited us all through this most challenging time.”