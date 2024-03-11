Quantifying the impacts of multiple stressors on the production of marine benthic resources

Coastal ecosystems are among the most heavily affected by climate change and anthropogenic activities, which impacts their diversity, productivity and functioning and puts many of the key ecosystem services that they provide at risk. Although empirical studies have moved beyond single-stressor-single-species experiments with limited extrapolation potential and have increasingly investigated the cumulative effects of simultaneously occurring multiple stressors, consistent generalities have not yet been identified. Upscaling from controlled experiments to natural ecosystems, therefore, remains an unsolved challenge. Disentangling the independent and cumulative effects of multiple stressors across different levels of biological complexity, revealing the underlying mechanisms and understanding how coastal ecosystems may respond to predicted scenarios of global change is critical to manage and protect our natural capital.

In this thesis, I advance multiple stressor research by applying complementary approaches to quantify the impact of multiple stressors on marine benthic resources and thereby help predict the consequences of expected climate change for coastal habitats. First, I present the newly developed experimental platform QIMS (Quantifying the Impacts of Multiple Stressors) that overcomes some of the shortfalls of previous multiple stressor research (Chapter 2). Second, in a novel empirical study, I investigate the independent and combined effects of moderate ocean warming and acidification on the functioning and production of mussels and algae, considering the effects of interspecific interactions in the presence or absence of the respective other species (Chapter 3). Third, I synthesise monitoring data from Dublin Bay (representative of a typical metropolitan estuary) using conditional interference and a Bayesian Network model and provide alternative system trajectories according to different climate change scenarios. From this new model, I deepen the understanding of the complex linkages between environmental conditions and the diversity and functioning of Dublin Bay to support local decision making and management (Chapter 4).

