Ukhi announce its strategic partnership with EarthStore BV
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ukhi, a pioneering start-up specializing in sustainable biomaterials made with hemp, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with EarthStore BV, a leading distributor of eco-friendly products. This collaboration aims to meet the growing demand for sustainable biomaterials and expand the availability of Ukhi's innovative products in Europe.
The partnership between Ukhi and EarthStore BV comes as a result of EarthStore BV's recent visit to India, where they were impressed by Ukhi's groundbreaking research and innovation in the hemp industry. Ukhi has made significant strides in the development of hemp bio-plastics, sustainable and low-carbon textiles, and pulp, positioning itself as a leader in the sustainable materials market.
During their visit, the EarthStore BV team had the opportunity to explore Ukhi's hemp farms and manufacturing facilities, witnessing firsthand the company's commitment to transparency and sustainability. Despite having worked with Ukhi for the past three years, the EarthStore BV team was impressed by the depth of Ukhi's operations and the level of innovation they have achieved.
"We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with Ukhi," said Bart, CEO of EarthStore BV. "India is truly leading the hemp revolution, and Ukhi's dedication to sustainability and innovation aligns perfectly with our values. We believe that together, we can make a significant impact in the global transition towards eco-friendly products."
Ukhi, founded on the principles of environmental responsibility and innovation, is optimistic about the opportunities this partnership will bring. With the support of EarthStore BV, Ukhi aims to scale its operations and expand its reach to new markets, catering to the increasing demand for sustainable biomaterials.
"We are proud to partner with EarthStore BV," stated Sundeep Tyagi, COO of Ukhi. "Their commitment to transparency and sustainability resonates with our own values, and we are excited to collaborate with them to bring our innovative hemp-based products to a wider audience. We believe that the new hemp policy in India will further accelerate our growth and enable us to make a positive impact on the environment."
The strategic partnership between Ukhi and EarthStore BV marks a significant milestone in the journey towards a more sustainable future. Together, they are committed to driving positive change in the industry and empowering consumers to make environmentally conscious choices.
[About Ukhi]
Ukhi is a pioneering start-up dedicated to creating sustainable biomaterials made with hemp. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, Ukhi aims to revolutionize the materials industry by offering eco-friendly alternatives to conventional products.
[About EarthStore BV]
EarthStore BV is a leading distributor of eco-friendly products, committed to promoting sustainability and environmental stewardship. With a diverse portfolio of sustainable solutions, EarthStore BV strives to meet the growing demand for environmentally conscious products worldwide.
Priyanka Chauhan
