Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Pramipexole Accord, pramipexole, Date of authorisation: 29/09/2011, Revision: 10, Status: Withdrawn

The marketing authorisation for Pramipexole Accord has been withdrawn at the request of the marketing-authorisation holder.

Pramipexole Accord : EPAR - Summary for the public

Product information

Pramipexole Accord : EPAR - Product Information

Latest procedure affecting product information: IAIN/0017

20/11/2020

Pramipexole Accord : EPAR - All Authorised presentations

Name of medicine

Pramipexole Accord

Active substance

pramipexole dihydrochloride monohydrate

International non-proprietary name (INN) or common name

pramipexole

Therapeutic area (MeSH)

  • Parkinson Disease
  • Restless Legs Syndrome

Anatomical therapeutic chemical (ATC) code

N04BC05

Pharmacotherapeutic group

Anti-Parkinson drugs

Therapeutic indication

Pramipexole Accord is indicated in adults for treatment of the signs and symptoms of idiopathic Parkinson's disease, alone (without levodopa) or in combination with levodopa, i.e. over the course of the disease, through to late stages when the effect of levodopa wears off or becomes inconsistent and fluctuations of the therapeutic effect occur (end-of-dose or 'on-off' fluctuations).

Authorisation details

EMA product number

EMEA/H/C/002291

This is a generic medicine, which is developed to be the same as a medicine that has already been authorised, called the reference medicine. A generic medicine contains the same active substance(s) as the reference medicine, and is used at the same dose(s) to treat the same disease(s). For more information, see Generic and hybrid medicines.

Marketing authorisation holder

Accord Healthcare S.L.U.

Edificio Este Planta 6a
World Trade Center
Moll De Barcelona S/n
08039 Barcelona
SPAIN

Opinion adopted

21/07/2011

Marketing authorisation issued

29/09/2011

Revision

10

Assessment history

Pramipexole Accord : EPAR - Procedural steps taken and scientific information after authorisation

Pramipexole Accord : EPAR - Public assessment report

CHMP summary of positive opinion for Pramipexole Accord

More information on Pramipexole Accord

Questions and answers on generic medicines

Public statement on Pramipexole Accord : Withdrawal of the marketing authorisation in the European Union

