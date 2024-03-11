Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Pramipexole Accord, pramipexole, Date of authorisation: 29/09/2011, Revision: 10, Status: Withdrawn
Overview
The marketing authorisation for Pramipexole Accord has been withdrawn at the request of the marketing-authorisation holder.
Pramipexole Accord : EPAR - Summary for the public
Product information
Pramipexole Accord : EPAR - Product Information
Latest procedure affecting product information: IAIN/0017
20/11/2020
20/11/2020
Pramipexole Accord : EPAR - All Authorised presentations
Product details
- Name of medicine
Pramipexole Accord
- Active substance
pramipexole dihydrochloride monohydrate
- International non-proprietary name (INN) or common name
pramipexole
- Therapeutic area (MeSH)
- Parkinson Disease
- Restless Legs Syndrome
- Anatomical therapeutic chemical (ATC) code
N04BC05
Pharmacotherapeutic groupAnti-Parkinson drugs
Therapeutic indication
Pramipexole Accord is indicated in adults for treatment of the signs and symptoms of idiopathic Parkinson's disease, alone (without levodopa) or in combination with levodopa, i.e. over the course of the disease, through to late stages when the effect of levodopa wears off or becomes inconsistent and fluctuations of the therapeutic effect occur (end-of-dose or 'on-off' fluctuations).
Authorisation details
- EMA product number
EMEA/H/C/002291
This is a generic medicine, which is developed to be the same as a medicine that has already been authorised, called the reference medicine. A generic medicine contains the same active substance(s) as the reference medicine, and is used at the same dose(s) to treat the same disease(s). For more information, see Generic and hybrid medicines.
- Marketing authorisation holder
- Accord Healthcare S.L.U.
Edificio Este Planta 6a
World Trade Center
Moll De Barcelona S/n
08039 Barcelona
SPAIN
- Opinion adopted
21/07/2011
- Marketing authorisation issued
29/09/2011
- Revision
10
Assessment history
Pramipexole Accord : EPAR - Procedural steps taken and scientific information after authorisation
Pramipexole Accord : EPAR - Public assessment report
CHMP summary of positive opinion for Pramipexole Accord
AdoptedFirst published: Last updated: Reference Number: EMA/CHMP/507521/2011
Public statement on Pramipexole Accord : Withdrawal of the marketing authorisation in the European Union
Reference Number: EMA/99746/2024
