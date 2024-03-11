As Sports Betting Goes Live in NC, Governor Cooper Places Futures Bet on Carolina Hurricanes to win NHL Stanley Cup

NORTH CAROLINA, March 11 - At 12:00 PM ET on March 11, 2024, online betting operators began accepting sports bets in North Carolina for the first time in the state’s history. To mark the occasion, Governor Roy Cooper placed a bet on the Carolina Hurricanes to capture the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup trophy. You can watch the video here.

“The legalization of sports betting will provide a significant boost to North Carolina’s economy and will allow our thriving sports industry to continue to grow,” said Governor Cooper. “For the first bet in North Carolina, I’m taking the Carolina Hurricanes to win the Stanley Cup. The winnings will be donated to the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation which helps children’s charities.”

The legislation also provided funding the Department of Health and Human Services for gambling addiction education and treatment programs. The Governor and state health officials encourage people who place bets to do so responsibly and seek treatment if necessary. If gambling is more than a game for you or family member or friend, free help is available at morethanagame.nc.gov, by calling 1-877-718-5543, or by texting “morethanagamenc” to 53342.

Eight vendors have been issued licenses to operate online sportsbooks in North Carolina: FanDuel, BETMGM, DraftKings, Fanatics, ESPN BET, Underdog Sports and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

House Bill 347 charges the North Carolina State Lottery Commission with regulating sports wagering and will be responsible for issuing licenses and collecting any license application fees. Licenses will be valid for five years and types of licenses include interactive sports wagering license, service provider license and sports wagering supplier license.

The legislation created two ways to place a sports wager – in-person at a place of public accommodation or as a registered player via an interactive account. The interactive sports wagering operator would be responsible for ensuring the identity and age of any person trying to place a wager. To place a wager, a person must be at least 21 years of age.

Sports wagers are authorized on professional sports, college sports, electronic sports, amateur sports or any other event approved by the Commission.

Watch the video here.

Read more about HB 347 here.

###