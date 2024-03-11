Post University Appoints Accomplished Executive and Academic Leader as Chief Academic Officer

WATERBURY, Conn., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post University is pleased to announce the appointment of Sandra G. Affenito, Ph.D., as Chief Academic Officer. Dr. Affenito brings a distinct background in higher education, healthcare, industry, private practice, and bio-behavioral research. As Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Affenito will provide the executive leadership and vision to ensure enriched, personalized learning experiences for all students to realize their fullest potential.

“I am thrilled to welcome Sandra to the Post family and look forward to her insight and guidance as we plan for the future,” said Post University CEO and President John L. Hopkins. “Her diverse experience in academic leadership and proven record of success uniquely position her to lead us to even greater heights of excellence and innovation.”

Following a nationwide search, Dr. Affenito emerged as the top candidate due to her experience in spearheading and establishing over thirty new in-demand academic programs across disciplines, degree levels and modalities to revitalize and grow organizations. Dr. Affenito is an alumna of HERS, graduate of the Institute for Educational Management at Harvard University, and a 2020 Fellow of the Executive Leadership Academy at the University of California Berkeley Center for Studies in Higher Education.

Dr. Affenito holds a Ph.D. in Nutritional Science from the University of Connecticut and completed postdoctoral training in Biomedical and Behavioral Sciences at Wesleyan University through the National Institutes of Health, Office of Women’s Health, authoring over seventy scientific peer-reviewed publications in her research career. She holds certificates in higher education leadership from the HERS (Higher Education Resource Services) Institute, and the Harvard Institute for Institutional Education Management. She is a 2020 Executive Leadership Academy (ELA) Fellow of the University of California, Berkeley-Leading in a Multicultural and Global Environment.

“I am passionate about the transformational power of education for all students and am deeply dedicated to advancing an innovative student first culture and extraordinary student experience endorsing the distinctive mission at Post University,” said Dr. Affenito.

