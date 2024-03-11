Fueling the Future for Local Charities: Spring 2024 Collector Vehicle Auction
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an inspiring fusion of automotive passion and philanthropy, Blue Box Auction Gallery is proud to present the Spring 2024 Collector Vehicle Auction on March 21st. This live and online event not only showcases a remarkable array of collector vehicles, from vintage classics to the pinnacle of modern engineering, but also stands as a tribute to America's military fallen heroes and supports the empowering mission of Vanguard Landing, assisting individuals in achieving independent living. In partnership with the Chesapeake, Va based charity Honor and Remember and the Virginia Beach, Va based charity Vanguard Landing, this auction is dedicated to supporting the families of Hampton Roads, turning each bid into a beacon of remembrance and hope.
Rev Up Your Collection: Experience the Thrill of the Chase at the Collector Vehicle Auction! Vintage Classics Meet Modern Muscle in a Showcase of Automotive Excellence
Among the highlights of the auction is the awe-inspiring 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170. This automotive masterpiece, one of only 3,300 produced, dazzles in "Go Mango" orange and is powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 engine, delivering an earth-shattering 1,025 horsepower. The sale of this "Last Call" edition Demon extends beyond the automotive community, as a portion of the proceeds will directly benefit Honor and Remember, underscoring the auction’s commitment to recognizing the sacrifices of military service members and their families.
Another highlight of the auction is the stunning 1955 Ford Thunderbird Convertible, a masterpiece that captures the elegance and spirit of mid-century American design. Cloaked in Raven Black and propelled by a robust 292ci V8 engine, this timeless classic represents the enduring allure and strength of the American dream. This exceptional vehicle will be sold to the highest bidder, with all proceeds directly assisting those with developmental disabilities through the Virginia Beach based charity Vanguard Landing.
The Spring 2024 Collector Vehicle Auction is more than just an event; it's a mission that unites automotive enthusiasts with the noble endeavors of Honor and Remember and Vanguard Landing. Through this auction, bidders are not only celebrating automotive excellence but also championing significant causes that foster independence and remembrance, emphasizing a dedication to making a meaningful impact in Hampton Roads as well as around the world.
About Honor and Remember
Honor and Remember's mission extends beyond recognition; it's a commitment to ensuring that the sacrifices of America's military fallen heroes and their families are forever acknowledged and remembered. Through the Honor and Remember Flag, the organization aims to provide a constant symbol of gratitude and respect across the nation, immortalizing the valor and sacrifice of our servicemen and women.
About Vanguard Landing
Vanguard Landing, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in Virginia Beach, is creating a community for individuals with disabilities, offering them diverse opportunities to live, work, and socialize independently. This visionary project will provide a comprehensive array of on-site and off-site activities aimed at personal growth, job skill development, and community involvement, set within a safe and innovative environment. With a decade of planning and community support, Vanguard Landing is addressing the urgent need for more inclusive living options in Virginia, promising a future where every individual is celebrated for their unique abilities and potential.
About Blue Box Auction Gallery
With a profound respect for both history and community, Blue Box Auction Gallery stands at the forefront of the auction industry in coastal Virginia. Specializing in live and online auctions of fine art, antiques, collectibles and real estate. Blue Box provides a global platform to bid, win and sell confidently.
For detailed information on the Spring 2024 Collector Vehicle Auction, including how to register and a full vehicle catalog, please reach out to Blue Box Auction Gallery directly at 757-550-0285 or view the website at www.BlueBoxAuction.com.
