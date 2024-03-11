Fanatics Sportsbook Launches Today in North Carolina

Fanatics Sportsbook Partners with the Carolina Hurricanes for Market Access

RALEIGH, N.C., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc, a global digital sports platform, launched the Fanatics Sportsbook today in North Carolina in partnership with the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes. Sports fans living in and visiting North Carolina will be able to download the Fanatics Sportsbook on iOS and Android and begin their Fanatics Sportsbook experience. North Carolina marks the sixteenth state for the Fanatics Sportsbook.



The partnership with the Carolina Hurricanes provides Fanatics Betting and Gaming with market access to North Carolina for mobile sports betting. As part of the partnership, Fanatics Sportsbook will be the team’s Official Sports Betting Partner and will receive marketing assets such as in-arena signage, broadcast integrations, PNC Arena activations for hockey fans, and many other opportunities for Hurricanes fans and ticket holders to engage with Fanatics Sportsbook.

The Fanatics Sportsbook makes being a fan easy with fast signup, easy betting, transparent withdrawals and is disrupting the sports betting industry with the following new features:

Building a better sportsbook: The Fanatics Sportsbook app was built natively on iOS and Android . The design, speed and quality of the navigation experience rival the sports betting apps in the market today that were not built specifically for iOS and Android.

The Fanatics Sportsbook app was built natively on and . The design, speed and quality of the navigation experience rival the sports betting apps in the market today that were not built specifically for iOS and Android. FanCash: The Fanatics Sportsbook is the only sportsbook that gives customers up to 5% of their wager back in FanCash. Every dollar of FanCash is a dollar to spend on bonus bets or Fanatics.com.

The Fanatics Sportsbook is the only sportsbook that gives customers up to 5% of their wager back in FanCash. Every dollar of FanCash is a dollar to spend on bonus bets or Fanatics.com. Discover: The Fanatics Sportsbook Discover page features marquee games, trending bets, promos and the rewards you want most. In the near future, the Discover page will be personalized to the customer’s favorite teams, sports and markets.

The Fanatics Sportsbook Discover page features marquee games, trending bets, promos and the rewards you want most. In the near future, the Discover page will be personalized to the customer’s favorite teams, sports and markets. Search: The Fanatics Sportsbook offers industry-leading search functionality, including a search bar, recent searches, autocomplete, synonym/alias and deep linking. Customers can search easily for the bet they want and bet directly right from the search results.





Fanatics Betting and Gaming believes that responsible gaming is a core tenet and a part of the organization’s DNA. Online customers will have access to Responsible Gaming tools to manage their time and money alongside a best in class Help Center, chat experience and knowledgeable agents with 24/7 coverage.

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., a global digital sports platform. Fanatics Casino is currently available in Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Fanatics Sportsbook is available online in Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia. Fanatics Sportsbook has thirteen retail locations including retail sportsbooks outside of Progressive Field and Nationwide Arena and the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at the home of the Washington Commanders. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York.

