Award Winning Producer Lauren Peacock Offers Book Signing for #1 Amazon Title
Laugh, mingle + be hilariously fabulous at Full Circle Books on March 19th!OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candid, hilarious, relatable, cringy. These are just a few of the adjectives that have been used to describe Lauren Peacock’s memoir, “Female. Likes Cheese. Comes with Dog: Stories About Divorce, Dating, and Saying ‘I Do.’” The acclaimed author, award winning producer and keynote speaker will continue her Midwest book tour in Oklahoma City to connect with new and familiar faces. While in town, Lauren will host a signing for her #1 Amazon book on Tuesday, March 19th, from 6:30pm-8:00pm at Full Circle Bookstore at 1900 Northwest Expy, located inside 50 Penn Place.
“My time in the Midwest has been a transformative experience,” smiles author and producer Lauren Peacock. “I’ve gotten to know so many individuals and hearing their stories on a personal level has allowed for bonding over relationships. The good and bad.”
Lauren (Cribb) Peacock has trailblazed her way through the entertainment industry, with 14 years of experience in film production commercials and branded content development. Notable work includes Executive Producing the award-winning film “Joshua Tree, 1951: A Portrait of James Dean,” co-producing the romantic comedy, “Lady-Like,” and contributing to the 2012 Sundance Film Festival favorite “For Ellen.” Her expertise in directing production logistics and creative has led her to work with clients like Under Armour, ABC, Coca-Cola, Garmin, Lindsey Vonn, Wiz Khalifa, and MGM Resorts. In February 2020, Peacock released her first book, a witty yet poignant collection of stories that trace her journey from dream wedding to divorce, the ensuing awkward (and generally relatable) period of re-entering the dating scene, and her eventual discovery of love-anew with her very own Prince Charming. Peacock has four feature projects in development, including one based on her book, and she’s currently writing her second book. She is a keynote speaker at events for her alma mater (Flagler College) and has contributed to over 30+ top publications like Authority, Woman’s Day, Bustle, Morning Lazziness, just to name a few.
Lauren Peacock will host a book signing on Tuesday, March 19th, at Full Circle Books, 1900 Northwest Expy (50 Penn Place), from 6:30pm to 8pm. The event is free. Drinks and snacks will be available to purchase through The Garden Cafe. Attendees can bring their own copy of her #1 Amazon book, advance purchase here, or buy on-site through Full Circle Books. There will be free signed merch at the event.
ABOUT LAUREN PEACOCK: Lauren Peacock is an award-winning producer and #1 Amazon author. Her book, “Female. Likes Cheese. Comes with Dog: Stories About Divorce, Dating and Saying ‘I Do’” tells the humorous and unapologetic story of Lauren’s life lessons through divorce, dating, and eventually marriage. Learn more at thelaurenpeacock.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram @thelaurenpeacock
