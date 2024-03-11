Keloids Treatment Market Analysis 2024-2033: Expected Market Size, Projected Growth Rate And Major Drivers As Per The Business Research Company's Keloids Treatment Global Market Report 2024

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

LONDON, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Keloids Treatment Global Market Report 2024, the keloids treatment market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, with a notable increase from $3.91 billion in 2023 to $4.14 billion in 2024, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.



Steady Growth Forecast

Forecasts indicate continued growth in the keloids treatment market, projecting an expansion to $4.93 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 4.5%. This keloids treatment market growth trajectory is driven by the escalating interest in non-surgical aesthetic procedures, which offer effective solutions for keloid scar management.

Non-Surgical Aesthetics Revolutionizing Treatment

The surge in non-surgical aesthetic procedures is reshaping the keloid treatment landscape. Healthcare providers are increasingly turning to non-surgical options such as laser therapy, cryotherapy, and dermal fillers to address keloid scars. These procedures offer patients a minimally invasive approach to scar management, reducing inflammation and enhancing aesthetic outcomes. With a 44% increase in non-surgical procedures reported in 2021, the demand for these innovative treatments continues to soar.

Industry Leaders and Innovations

Key players driving innovation in the keloids treatment market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Merck & Co. Inc., among others. These companies are at the forefront of developing cutting-edge scar management technologies, catering to diverse patient needs. For instance, Scar Erase silicone strips, launched by Scar Erase, offer a convenient and effective solution for scar treatment, revolutionizing the way keloids are managed.

Strategic Acquisitions and Collaborations

Industry giants are bolstering their market presence through strategic acquisitions and collaborations. Alliance Pharma PLC's acquisition of ScarAway from Perrigo Co. PLC exemplifies this trend, facilitating expansion into the US consumer healthcare market and enhancing product portfolios.

Market Segmentation

The keloids treatment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Treatment: Radiation Therapy, Cryo Therapy, Surgical Treatment, Laser Treatment, Steroid Injections, Interferon, Other Treatments

2) By Product Type: Elastic Wraps, Sprays, Ointment, Creams, Oils, Topical Gels And Gel Sheets, Other Products

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

4) By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Dermatology Clinics, Other End Users

This segmentation enables stakeholders to target specific patient populations and tailor treatment approaches accordingly.

Players in the keloids treatment market can capitalize on insights gleaned from this report to drive strategic decision-making. By leveraging innovative therapies, fostering collaborations, and staying abreast of emerging trends, industry leaders can navigate the evolving landscape of scar management and drive sustainable growth.

Keloids Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the keloids treatment market size, keloids treatment market segments, keloids treatment market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

