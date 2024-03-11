Global Sales of Metal-air Batteries Projected to Skyrocket, Reaching US$ 2.8 Billion by 2034, Driven by an Impressive CAGR of 15.2% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The metal-air battery market is booming, driven by high demand from electronics, electric vehicles, and aerospace. As consumers embrace gadgets and governments push for electric vehicles to reduce emissions, advanced battery tech is in high demand.

NEWARK, Del, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the growing popularity of electronic devices, the adoption of electric vehicles, and developments in laser and 3D printing are expected to drive the global metal-air battery market towards a US$ 2.8 Billion valuation by 2034. From 2024 to 2034, the market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.2%. Metal-air batteries are expected to outperform lithium-ion batteries in several applications due to their lower cost, higher energy density, and lack of need for frequent recharging.



The potential for breakthrough innovations in electrode materials, electrolyte formulations, and system design holds immense promise for further enhancing the performance and viability of metal-air batteries across diverse applications.

Request Your Complimentary Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19107

Innovations in electrode materials are crucial for improving metal-air batteries' efficiency, stability, and longevity. Researchers are exploring novel materials with enhanced conductivity, surface area, and catalytic properties to optimize electrode oxygen reduction and evolution reactions. These advancements could lead to higher energy densities, faster charging rates, and extended cycle life for metal-air batteries.

Advancements in electrolyte formulations are key to addressing challenges such as electrolyte degradation, dendrite formation, and corrosion of electrode materials. Researchers are investigating new electrolyte chemistries, additives, and solvents to enhance ion conductivity, stability, and safety in metal-air batteries. These innovations are likely to improve battery performance and reliability by mitigating issues related to electrolyte decomposition and side reactions and increasing the demand for metal-air batteries.

“Innovations in system design, including cell architecture, packaging, and thermal management, are crucial for optimizing metal-air batteries' performance and safety. These improvements are anticipated to enhance energy efficiency, reduce internal resistance, and improve thermal stability, making them more effective in various environments,” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Metal-air Battery Market:

The United States metal-air battery industry is projected to experience a CAGR of 15.5% through 2034.

through 2034. Japan’s metal-air battery market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 15.7% through 2034.

through 2034. The United Kingdom’s metal-air battery industry is anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.3% through 2034.

through 2034. South Korean metal-air battery industry is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 17.7% through 2034.

through 2034. Chinese metal-air battery market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.0% through 2034.



Purchase the Premium Report for Exclusive Insights and Analysis! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19107

Competitive Landscape of the Metal-air Battery Market:

Through strategic initiatives, cooperative efforts, and unwavering innovation, establishments are playing a crucial role in creating the metal-air battery market's future perspective. Innovative research on electrode materials, electrolyte formulations, and system designs is being carried out by research institutes with the aim of improving battery performance, energy density, and cycle life. Manufacturers of batteries make investments in infrastructure and increase production to keep up with the increasing demand for metal-air batteries from a variety of sectors.

In order to ensure battery development and deployment that is safe, dependable, and environmentally sustainable, regulatory authorities are setting standards and rules. To promote cooperation and information exchange among stakeholders and hasten the market's expansion, industry groups are working to increase the use of metal-air batteries. All of these businesses are laying the groundwork for a future in which grid-scale energy storage solutions, electric cars, renewable energy systems, and the next generation of electronics are all powered by metal-air batteries. This is expected to make the transition to a more sustainable and energy-efficient future achievable.

Recent Developments in the Metal-air Battery Industry:

LG Energy Solution invested in Arizona-based Sion Power in January 2024, demonstrating its commitment to developing next-generation lithium-metal battery technologies, with the investment expected to be carried out by Bricks Capital Management and LG Technology Ventures.

Japanese scientists developed an all-solid-state rechargeable air battery (SSAB) in June 2023 using a proton-conductive polymer electrolyte and redox-active organic negative electrodes, utilizing organic compounds like quinone- and amine-based chemicals for redox processes involving protons and hydroxide ions.

Key Companies in the Global Metal-air Battery Market:

ZAF Energy Systems

ACTXE Limited

PolyPlus Battery Company

GP Batteries International Limited

Arotech Corporation

Phinergy

NantEnergy

Log9 Materials

Electric Fuel Limited

Metalectrique

Eos Energy Storage

Fluidic Energy

Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.

Changhong Batteries

STORNETIC GmbH

Phinergy

Alcoa Corporation

Duracell Inc.

Power Japan Plus

ReVolt Technology

Request the Report Methodology to Understand Our Research Approach! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-19107

Global Metal-air Battery Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Metal:

Zinc

Aluminium

Iron

Lithium

Others



By Voltage:

Low

Medium

High



By Application:

Electric Vehicles

Military Electronics

Electronic Devices

Stationary Power

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

The global advanced lead acid battery market is anticipated to reach US$ 62.0 Billion by 2034.

The silicon anode battery market is estimated to garner US$ 131.6 Billion in 2033, recording a CAGR of 47.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The market value of lead acid battery is expected to expand from US$ 62,723.74 Million in 2024 to US$ 104.13 Billion by 2034.

The global industrial pump market is expected to be valued at US$ 68.0 Billion by 2024 and rise to US$ 113.5 Billion by 2034.

The pin marking machines market is predicted to expand at a gradual rate to reach US$ 987 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2032.

The global heat recovery steam generator market is anticipated to surpass US$ 2.03 Billion in 2033, recording a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The industrial transmitter market is anticipated to be worth US$ 28.5 Billion in 2034.

The global mechanical seals market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% to be valued at US$ 5.0 Billion from 2023 to 2033.

The switchgear market is projected to expand at a 5.3% CAGR from an estimated US$ 4,828.4 Million in 2023 to US$ 7,685.3 Million by 2033.

The diamond core drilling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2033 and is expected to reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube