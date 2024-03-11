Chris Han Cultivates Skincare Community with L’Occitane
The entrepreneur-turned-influencer’s partnership with the French wellness brand delivers premium content to millions of followers.
L’Occitane provides the responsible, high-quality ingredients and production practices that my audience not only seeks but deserves in their own wellness routines.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Han, entrepreneur, fashion influencer, and mom-lifestyle personality, spearheads a successful brand partnership with global skincare giant L’Occitane. The collaboration expands L’Occitane’s reach to Chris Han’s audience of avid lifestyle fans in the digital skincare, beauty, and wellness community. Across Instagram and TikTok, Chris Han shares the latest from L’Occitane with over four million people.
— Chris Han
With the selfcare craze on the rise, Han makes her followers part of her morning and nighttime routines and offers insight into how she incorporates L’Occitane in her real, daily life. The all-new L’Occitane Artichoke Body Cream and Body Scrub provide the ultimate deep-cleanse ritual before and after the shower, as showcased by Han as she utilizes the Artichoke line’s Gua Sha for below-the-skin microcirculation.
In addition to these new drops, Han promotes icons in the L’Occitane portfolio. With the luxury Immortelle Divine Collection, Han has solidified herself as a symbol of the L’Occitane wellness experience and offers her viewers an authentic glimpse into L’Occitane’s world of soothing skincare through her distinct, clean-living aesthetic.
“I always share with my audience my favorite finds, and L’Occitane is a brand that has been a part of my head-to-toe skincare routine for years,” said Han. “Partnering with them was a natural no-brainer; I love indulgent wellness with luxurious elements, and L’Occitane provides the responsible, high-quality ingredients and production practices that my audience not only seeks but deserves in their own wellness routines.”
As a L’Occitane brand ambassador, Chris Han will continue to share the latest on the brand’s most popular drops, such as the Shea Collection, the Almond Collection, the Immortelle Divine Collection, and more. From “get ready with me” routines, to pick-me-up how-tos, Han’s chronicling of the L’Occitane experience will transform anyone who follows her into a luxury skincare guru.
ABOUT CHRIS HAN
Chris Han is an entrepreneur, fashion and lifestyle influencer and founder of the XOXO Party Series, an event series that gathers female influencers to cultivate a supportive community fostering collaboration rather than competition. An alumna from the University of Southern California, Chris Han holds an MBA that has fostered her entrepreneurship in various categories, from international language consulting to selective brand partnerships that offer direct benefits to her audience. Han has paired with some of the hottest names in fashion, beauty and lifestyle, such as Charlotte Tilbury, Barbie, Revolve, Clarins, Giorgio Armani, Valentino Beauty, Coach, Aveeno and more.
Laurie Ann Melchionne
Laurie Ann Communications
+1 609-618-9425
lauriem648@gmail.com
Sunday Reset Routine with Chris Han