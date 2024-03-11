Submit Release
Press briefing on this week’s plenary session

The European Parliament’s spokesperson will hold a last-minute briefing on the 11 – 14 March plenary session today at 16.30.

When: Monday 11 March at 16.30

Where: Daphne Caruana Galizia Press room and via Interactio

Key topics this week include:

  • Debate and adoption on the Artificial Intelligence Act;
  • Energy efficiency of buildings: debate and final vote;
  • Debate and final vote on the Media Freedom Act;
  • 21-22 March EU summit: debate with Commission President von der Leyen and the Belgian Presidency;
  • Final vote on reducing emissions from industrial installations and large livestock farms;
  • New Euro 7 rules to reduce road transport emissions: debate and final vote;
  • Fighting foreign interference: question time with Commissioner Jourová
  • New waste reduction targets: vote on Parliament’s position;
  • Safety of toys: vote on Parliament’s position;
  • International Women’s Day;
  • “This is Europe” debate with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

Interpretation of the press briefing will be available in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish and Polish.

Journalists wishing to actively participate and ask questions, please connect via Interactio by using this: https://ep.interactio.eu/1dxr-tkkf-mpje

You can follow it live from 16.30 on Monday in Parliament’s Daphne Caruana Galizia press room or via Parliament’s webstreaming and EbS+.

Information for the media – Use Interactio to ask questions

Interactio is only supported on iPad (with the Safari browser) and Mac/Windows (with the Google Chrome browser).

When connecting, enter your name and the media you are representing in the first name / last name fields.

For better sound quality, use headphones and a microphone. Interpretation is only possible for interventions with video.

Journalists who have never used Interactio before are asked to connect 30 minutes before the start of the press conference to perform a connection test. IT assistance can be provided if necessary.

When connected, open the chat window (upper right corner) to be able to see the service messages.

Mar 11, 24

