Press briefing on this week’s plenary session

The European Parliament's spokesperson will hold a last-minute briefing on the 11 – 14 March plenary session

Monday 11 March at 16.30

Daphne Caruana Galizia Press room

Key topics this week include:

Debate and adoption on the Artificial Intelligence Act;

Energy efficiency of buildings: debate and final vote;

Debate and final vote on the Media Freedom Act;

21-22 March EU summit: debate with Commission President von der Leyen and the Belgian Presidency;

Final vote on reducing emissions from industrial installations and large livestock farms;

New Euro 7 rules to reduce road transport emissions: debate and final vote;

Fighting foreign interference: question time with Commissioner Jourová

New waste reduction targets: vote on Parliament’s position;

Safety of toys: vote on Parliament’s position;

International Women’s Day;

“This is Europe” debate with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

Interpretation of the press briefing will be available in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish and Polish.

