DHEC Promotes Testing, Awareness for National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is raising awareness about the impact of HIV on women and girls in observance of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day on March 10.

The observance is an opportunity to show support for women and girls with HIV and to share messages that reduce HIV stigma and promote testing, prevention and treatment for women to prevent new HIV infections. It also serves as a reminder to all women living with HIV to maintain their HIV treatment and, if not currently on medication, to return to medical care.

“It's imperative that women know that Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) is something for them and not just for men,” said Tia Robinson, PrEP Program Manager. “PrEP is underutilized by women. In 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that only 10% of women who could benefit from PrEP were prescribed it.

“Women account for 19% of new HIV diagnoses in the United States. PrEP is a highly effective intervention for preventing HIV in both men and women. In recognition of this observance, I highly encourage women to get tested for HIV and ask about PrEP for preventing HIV.”

As of Dec. 31, 2022, there were more than 20,000 South Carolina residents living with an HIV diagnosis, including those with AIDS. Between 2021 and 2022, approximately 1,500 people were newly diagnosed with HIV in South Carolina, and of those newly diagnosed, 22% were women.

Women comprise 51% of the state’s population but 28% of persons living with HIV. Women have seen the sharpest decline in the rate of newly diagnosed HIV/AIDS during the past 10 years from 2013 (7.26) to 2022 (6.76). As of Dec. 31, 2022, among persons living with HIV in South Carolina:

21% were African American women

5% were white women

1% were Hispanic/Latino women

1% were unknown or other-race identified

DHEC continues to promote the goal of “Ending the Epidemics” in South Carolina. This initiative focuses on reducing the number of new HIV, STD and hepatitis C infections and confronting the challenges of substance use disorders; linking people with HIV to care; increasing viral suppression for those living with HIV/AIDS; reemphasizing prevention; and ending stigma associated with these epidemics.

In conjunction with National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, DHEC encourages all South Carolinians to get tested to learn their status. Local health departments will be offering free HIV and STD testing on Tuesday, March 12. Find testing locations near you using DHEC's online service locator at www.scdhec.gov/HIVLocator.

To learn more about HIV and AIDS, visit DHEC’s Protect Yourself from HIV/AIDS webpage.

