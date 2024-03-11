COMMISSION TO HOLD PUBLIC WITNESS HEARINGS IN VERSANT POWER DISTRIBUTION RATE CASE

March 11, 2024

Hallowell, Maine- The Maine Public Utilities Commission will hold two public witness hearings in Versant Power's Distribution Rate Case.

Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. Hilton Garden Inn 250 Haskell Rd. Bangor, Maine. In-person and remote participation available (via Microsoft Teams)

Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. Northern Maine Community College Edmonds Conference Center 33 Edgemont Dr. Presque Isle, Maine. In-person and remote participation available (via Microsoft Teams)

On March 1, 2024, Versant Power filed a request for approval of a distribution rate change. Versant states infrastructure investments, storm recovery costs, technology investments, and increased costs of materials and labor as the main drivers of the requested increase. Versant estimates the proposed increase would amount to approximately $12 a month for the typical residential customer using about 500 kWh a month of electricity. If approved, the Commission anticipates that new rates would go into effect on April 1, 2025.

Members of the public who are not a party to this case may present testimony or comments to the Commission on the issues in this proceeding. A sign language interpreter will be available during each session. Those wishing to participate remotely, please email PUCPublicHearing@maine.gov by March 20 at 12:00 p.m. to receive the Teams videoconference link. It will also be livestreamed at https://www.maine.gov/mpuc/

Additional Details: All public documents in the case are available online. Please reference Case #2023-00336. Please note, this hearing is for public testimony only. Although reporters may join to listen, they will not be permitted to ask questions during the hearing. Reporters who would like to ask questions regarding the case should contact Susan Faloon, Media Liaison.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water, and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers and public utilities, while also helping achieve reductions in state greenhouse gas emissions. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, gas safety and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chair, Patrick Scully and Carolyn Gilbert serve as Commissioners.

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov