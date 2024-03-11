A Memoir of Life’s Greatest Tragedy and Emerging For a Greater Cause

Jean Rhau’s Latest Book "When the 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Haiti: My Personal Experiences"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the heart of tragedy, courage and unity emerge to tell the tale of resilience and hope. Jean Gerard Rhau’s new book, "When the 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Haiti: My Personal Experiences," offers an intimate and profound look into the devastating earthquake that struck Haiti on January 12, 2010.

This riveting narrative not only captures the raw and unfiltered moments of despair but also the remarkable spirit of humanity that shines through in times of crisis. Jean Gerard Rhau, having arrived in Haiti just two days prior to the earthquake, was scheduled to preach at the Church of God at Rue Du Centre, Port-au-Prince. Accompanied by his friend Bishop Habel Cesar Novas, a U.S. Army veteran with Dominican heritage, Rhau found himself in the epicenter of one of the most heart-wrenching natural disasters of our time.

The book narrates Rhau's firsthand experiences amidst the chaos, from witnessing countless lives lost to stepping up as a beacon of hope for his fellow countrymen during their time of need. Over the course of three months, Rhau dedicated himself to aiding the relief efforts, he took a loan out of his house worth $40,000 and donate it to Haiti. This dedication to help his country almost lost him house. A pastor was able to help him raise $1000 but it wasn’t enough to pay mortgage. Nevertheless, this didn’t stop him from helping his people.

Jean Gerard Rhau is not only a survivor but a visionary whose love for his homeland is as steadfast as it is inspiring. Born and raised in Haiti, Rhau's commitment to his country's recovery and prosperity is evident in every page of his book. As the CEO and owner of Codec International Corporation, he extends his mission to empower through education, teaching technology to many, turning novices into experts in mere weeks, and doing it all for a minimal fee.

Through the publication of this book, Rhau extends an invitation to the world to join hands in solidarity for Haiti. Echoing the sentiments of the iconic song “We Are the World,” he urges us to come together once more, not just to rebuild but to remember our collective power to heal and transform the world for the better.

Every purchase of "When the 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Haiti: My Personal Experiences" goes directly towards the rehabilitation and rejuvenation of Haiti. As Rhau leads by example, showing the world the true meaning of compassion and leadership, let us too unite in support of a cause that transcends borders and speaks to the core of our shared humanity.

Codec International Corporation stands as a testament to Rhau’s legacy – a beacon of knowledge and an agent of change in a world that dearly needs it. By supporting Rhau and his endeavors, we’re not just contributing to the recovery of a nation; we’re becoming part of a global movement towards healing, understanding, and ultimate peace.

Life is indeed full of blessings, and it begins with being a blessing to others. Join Jean Gerard Rhau in his quest to make the world a better place, starting with the heart of Haiti.

For more information, Contact:

Email: info@publishingsrus.com

Phone: 1-888-496-3529

Let us gather, unite, and be the change we wish to see. Your support can pave the way for a brighter future for Haiti and serve as a monument to what we can achieve together

LET US HELP UNITE AND REBUILD HAITI ONCE MORE