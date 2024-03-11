FWC conducts aquatic plant control on Merritts Mill Pond

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will conduct aquatic plant control in portions of Merritts Mill Pond this month when weather conditions allow. The FWC will treat invasive hydrilla in the Jackson County lake in areas where it is encroaching on beneficial native submersed aquatic plants and could impact access to navigation.

The FWC manages hydrilla on a lake-by-lake basis using a collaborative approach. The FWC makes management decisions after comparing the benefits that low to moderate levels of hydrilla can provide for fish and wildlife, and the desires of various stakeholder groups against the impact this invasive plant can have on native plant communities, access and navigation, flood control, and management costs.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lakes.

For more information about the treatment, contact Derek Fussell, FWC invasive plant management biologist, at 850-767-3638.