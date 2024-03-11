FWC reminds spring breakers renting boats and personal watercraft to know Florida’s boating safety regulations and rent from a permitted livery

This is the time of year when spring breakers from around the country flock to the Fishing and Boating Capital of the World and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is reminding everyone to enjoy their spring break safely.

Recent changes to livery regulations and new topics and requirements for boating safety education have been implemented to improve public safety, increase accountability related to liveries and encourage safer operation by boaters. Topics covered in the livery pre-rental and pre-ride instruction include local characteristics of the waterway, proper use of an engine cutoff switch and an on-the-water demonstration regarding safe operation of the boat being rented.

“Many spring breakers rent vessels to enjoy their time on the water while visiting our beautiful state,” said Capt. Rachel Bryant, FWC Boating and Waterways Boating Safety Leader. “We encourage them to do their research and rent from a permitted livery operator who provides the required education and safety equipment.”

This spring break season, FWC officers across the state will conduct increased patrols on the water and supplement local law enforcement activities to promote safe boating and remove unsafe operators from the water who are boating under the influence. They will perform heightened livery checks to ensure that vessel and PWC rental operations are properly permitted and providing the required safety equipment and boating education to renters.

“Unfortunately, each year during a time that should be filled with great memories, FWC officers respond to too many tragic accidents that could have been prevented,” said Maj. Bill Holcomb, FWC Boating and Waterways Section Leader. “We would love for everyone who will operate a vessel on our waters to complete a boating safety education course. Knowing and following just a few simple and effective safety precautions can save lives.”

For more information about liveries, visit MyFWC.com/Boating and click on “Livery Regulations and Safety Information” under “More Boating Links.”

For more information about boating safety or to find an FWC recommended boating safety course, visit MyFWC.com/Boating and click on the “Boating Safety and Education” button.