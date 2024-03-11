Celebrate Women's History Month with 'Marie Sharp: Made in Belize (The Authorized Biography)', Now Available on Amazon
This uplifting biography is written by acclaimed attorney, Deborah Wagnon.NASHVILLE, TENN., UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Women's History Month, seize your copy of "Marie Sharp: Made in Belize (The Authorized Biography)" now available on Amazon. This debut describes global entrepreneur, Marie Sharp's, inspirational journey overcoming devastating events throughout the course of her career which include the loss of her first trademark, business partner betrayals, the loss of her husband and the murder of her eldest son. Through it all, Sharp persevered and continues to serve as a shining example of what is possible with hard work, passion and the overall tenacity to succeed.
In the months subsequent to the hardcover release date, there will be an audiobook available to the public. To purchase the book click here.
"Truly inspiring! This is more than just a biography or another success story, but it's a true compelling chronicle of Marie Sharp's life that could only be told in such a way by Deborah Wagnon. As family and part of Marie's legacy I am proud of this masterpiece, a must have! " states Jody Williams, Chief Marketing & Sales Director of Marie Sharp's Fine Foods Ltd.
"Dive into the captivating journey of Marie Sharp, the fiery soul behind Belize's iconic hot sauce empire. Her story of passion, perseverance, and fiery spice will ignite your imagination and leave you craving more. Get ready to savor the flavor of her remarkable life in this unforgettable biography," says Mike Touby, President of Marie Sharp's U.S.A.
For further information about the book click here: https://mariesharpsusa.com/pages/made-in-belize
Renowned publisher, Cognella Press, has featured "Marie Sharp: Made in Belize (The Authorized Biography)" in a special title catalog that they've developed in celebration of Women’s History Month 2024. Click to read more: https://titles.cognella.com/womens-history-month-2024
As a business led and owned by women, Marie Sharp's farm currently has over 125 full-time employees, with 85% of the workforce being women. At 84-years-old, Marie takes pride in being recognized as the "Queen of Habanero" throughout Belize and in kitchens globally. To purchase Marie Sharp's Fine Foods, Ltd. products in the USA, click here. To purchase globally, click here.
About “Marie Sharp: Made in Belize (The Authorized Biography)”:
Deborah Wagnon’s “Marie Sharp: Made in Belize (The Authorized Biography)” tells the story of an extraordinary woman from Belize who overcame societal barriers, as well as personal and professional setbacks, to build a hugely successful worldwide business, Marie Sharp’s Fine Foods, Ltd
The book traces Marie’s life from her early years in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, and Dangriga, Belize, through her 50-plus years of marriage, the creation of her first habanero pepper sauce, the development of her business, and her ongoing advocacy of and support for efforts to empower the young women and girls of Belize and Central America. The book describes how Marie overcame devastating events throughout the course of her career, including the loss of her first trademark, betrayals by business partners, the loss of her husband and the murder of her eldest son. Through it all, she persevered and continues to serve as a shining example of what is possible with hard work, passion and the will to succeed.
“Marie Sharp: Made in Belize” is a powerful and highly personal story that not only recounts an incredible life, but also highlights the ways in which Marie and other women like her are helping their cultures and societies evolve into more inclusive and supportive spaces for woman entrepreneurs and leaders.
About Marie Sharp's Fine Foods, Ltd.
As a woman-owned, women-led business, Marie Sharp’s farm currently employs more than 125 full-time staff, with 85% of her workforce being female. At age 84, Marie proudly relishes her status as the “Queen of Habanero” across Belize and in kitchens around the world. At the start, Marie didn’t set out to become an influencer in the international hot-sauce market. But, her 40-year-long obsession with creating a high-quality habanero pepper sauce blend with her Melinda Estate fresh fruits and vegetables solidified her title. Marie started using habanero peppers from her family’s farm in Stann Creek Valley, Belize, to make hot sauce in the 1980s. Soon, word of mouth spread about the irresistible flavors of her sauces and demand for her products grew. Eventually, she emerged as a renowned Belizean businesswoman. Today, Marie Sharp’s products are sold in more than 30 countries and have received multiple awards for outstanding quality and flavor.
About Deborah Wagnon:
Deborah Wagnon is a Stanford Law graduate (Palo Alto, California) with an undergraduate degree in Business from Georgia Tech (Atlanta, Georgia), and an MFA in Creative Writing from Vermont’s Goddard College. She is an entertainment and IP attorney and has represented with her various law partners internationally known clientele including Shakira, Gloria Estefan, Olivia Newton John, and Reba McEntyre. Wagnon is the mother of Guatemala-born Gianna, now a 22-year-old graduating film production major. After decades in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Nashville as a partner in high end entertainment industry law firms, both large and boutique, as well as serving as General Counsel of Landmark Entertainment Group, a 400-employee production house for film, theater, TV and amusement parks around the world, Deborah now divides her time between Savannah, Georgia, on her farm “Finca de la Casita” and Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where she is a tenured full Professor of IP and International Law in the College of Media & Entertainment Department of Recording Industry. Wagnon has owned and practiced via Portia Entertainment Group LLC, specializing in music, film and literary IP since 2007. Wagnon has authored historical fiction, nonfiction, academic textbooks and now the approved biography of business icon Marie Sharp in Belize, as well as writing the screenplay adaption of her historical fiction novel about the life of one of the first women lawyers in Georgia (Great and Wide Sea a/k/a Neva Majette). Wagnon is regularly interviewed and published as an expert in high profile entertainment and IP matters (New York Times, Boston Globe, and Wall Street Journal MarketWatch). Wagnon is founder of the International Classroom Initiative held at the University of Belize and at Universidad Francisco Marroquin Escuela de Cine (Film) y Artes Visuales in Guatemala City. Since its inception in 2013, the initiative has focused upon the development of creative opportunities for talent in Central America and other developing regions around the world.
