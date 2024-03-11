New Music Alert A Gordian Knot From American Alt / Prog Rockers Nraakors
Track Title: A Gordian Knot Genre: Alt / Prog Rock Launch Date: 1st March 2024 ISRC Code: USDY42192128IOWA, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Take decades of performance experience, a diverse range of musical stylings, and a shared appreciation for updating the artistic visions of past movements, and you have a good start to understanding the Nraakors Project.
The beginning of the group started with James Kasper's piano explorations in the 1990s, but really started to gel when he began working with performers Joseph Norman and Gigi Macabre a few years ago. These three artists form the heart of the Project, and are the core creative force behind it. But as with notable ensembles of the past, other talented musicians were brought in to extend and enhance their vision. The result, as seen in their debut album HOPPEL POPPEL (and associated videos) is both unlike anything that has gone before, and yet hauntingly familiar.
Those who know the deep roots of rock, jazz, and blues will appreciate the innovative vibe of Nraakors. Their music includes aspects of grunge, prog, noise rock, thrash metal, jazz fusion, folk, neoclassical, and free improv, taking elements of each and combining them to bring something new and exciting to the listening/viewing public. This spirit of innovation and exploration makes the Nraakors Project the perfect group for this moment, with a sound suitable for almost anyone to enjoy. It's eclectic and a bit like the composers; weird, a little roughhewn, somewhat sentimental, and equal parts sardonic and sincere.
The first release from their new album, A Gordian Knot, is the perfect introduction to this unique vision, and the accompanying video from Andy Small featuring the brilliant choreography of Jaruam Xavier is not to be missed.
A Gordian Knot (alternate version) from the album Hoppel Poppel by nraakors