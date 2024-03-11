Applications for the Macao Creative Pavilion in the China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair are now open

MACAU, March 11 - The 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) will be held in Shenzhen in late May 2024. The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will organise for Macao’s cultural and creative industries to participate in the exhibition and set up a “Macao Creative Pavilion” to promote Macao’s cultural and creative products and services, so as to facilitate exchanges and development of the industries. The application period for the exhibition is from now until 18 March. Local companies involved in film and television production and video technology are welcome to submit their applications.

As the China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) is a national and comprehensive cultural industries fair, IC encourages the industries to make good use of the platform of the “Macao Creative Pavilion” to promote Macao’s cultural and creative brands, products, and services to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and in the Mainland markets, so as to expand the visibility and recognition of Macao’s cultural and creative brands. The theme of the “Macao Creative Pavilion” will be the promotion of Macao’s performing arts activities as well as the development of the film and television industry. Local companies with experience in assisting non-local film or television projects in shooting in Macao and local companies involved in video technology are eligible to apply for the exhibition. IC will select the applicants based on their production experience, the scale of the project, and their motivation to participate in the exhibition.

Applicants may read the criteria in the application form and submit at forms.gle/dYKCLbkGQbkDDCmD6, or email the application form and related documents to cnicifmcpcs@gmail.com. For enquiries, please contact Ms Ng, at 68686057 during office hours.