Cultural Affairs Bureau sets up pavilion at Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART) to promote Macao’s productions and services

MACAU, March 11 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) has set up the Macao Pavilion at this year’s Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART). IC has cooperated with various departments and public broadcasting entities to organise for local film and television industry practitioners to participate in the event in Hong Kong, with a view to extending the international reach of local productions and services overseas, constructing a platform for exchange and cooperation, and creating more development opportunities.

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, FILMART is held from 11 to 14 March at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, serving as the largest cross-media and cross-sectoral trade fair for film and entertainment in Asia. IC has organised for local practitioners to participate in the scope of location shooting, radio and television programmes, script development, film production, and online media, aiming to showcase Macao’s creative and multifaceted cultural image in the international market. During the event, introduction session about the “1st Macao International Shorts Film Festival” and the “Macao Subsidy Programme for Cinematographic and Television” also will take place. These sessions, with the objective to promote Macao’s film and television productions and services alongside the event, allow professionals from around the world to experience the vitality of Macao’s film and television industry and the local industry to expand its market reach.

The opening ceremony of the Macao Pavilion was held today (11 March), with the presence of the Advisor of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, Lo Hou Chi; the President of the Administrative Committee of the Cultural Development Fund, Cheong Kin Hong; the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng; the Assistant Head of CreateHK, Gary Mak; the Division Chief of the Guangdong Provincial Film Bureau, Xia Qingwen; the Assistant Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Stephen Liang, and the Chairman of the Executive Committee of TDM - Teledifusão de Macau, S.A., Lo Song Man, among others. Cheang Kai Meng noted in his speech that the purpose of participating in the event is to introduce Macao’s film and television productions and services to industry professionals from around the world and allow them to experience the dynamic of the city’s film and television industry. He expressed his hope that with the FILMART platform and its influence, Macao’s productions and services will gain visibility in more markets and meet greater development opportunities.

The participating entities include the Cultural Development Fund of the Macao SAR Government, TDM - Teledifusão de Macau, S. A., Wan Tin Productions, CIRRUS Productions, E.C. Film Production Company Limited, Type-F Studio, Bacalhau Entertainment Production Limited and Free Dream Films Production Company Limited; Scripts in Focus – Film Scriptwriting Advanced Programme: Cult Of Personality, “To love self” and My Driver Father and Me; and Support Programme for the Production of Feature Films: Kissing the Ground You Walked On, Dreaming Girls, Revisit, I Want To Be A Plastic Chair and Be Ordinary.

For more information, please visit FILMART’s official website: hkfilmart.hktdc.com.