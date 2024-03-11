Photography exhibition “Epic Gaze” at Macao Museum of Art extended and more educational photography activities to be launched

MACAU, March 11 - Organised by the Macao Museum of Art (MAM) under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the photography exhibition “Candida Höfer: Epic Gaze”, has gained popularity among residents and tourists and has received high acclaim among photography enthusiasts since its opening late last year. In order to allow more members of the public to appreciate the first-class photographic works, the exhibition has been extended until 19 May 2024.

“Candida Höfer: Epic Gaze” is the first large exhibition of internationally renowned photographer Candida Höfer in Macao, who is known for her signature eye-level orthogonal views of the architectural interiors of public spaces that are devoid of human presence and mostly depict different types of Western cultural architecture in different periods. Höfer’s photographic pieces have a fascinating artistic appeal due to her ingenious representation of existing light in the spaces and unique aesthetics of photographic composition. In this exhibition, a number of 2-metre-high large pieces are exhibited, seemingly inviting viewers into the photographic spaces and allowing them to gradually explore the details with a slow gaze. All are welcome to experience the ethereal beauty of these works at MAM. In appreciation of the public’s support for the exhibition, MAM has launched the activity “Visit the Exhibition to Win Prizes”. Visitors who share the designated content on social media will stand a chance to win exquisite limited-edition exhibition souvenirs. Various educational photography activities will also be launched. For more information, please stay tuned with the latest updates on the MAM’s website.

The exhibition “Candida Höfer: Epic Gaze” is held on the first and second floors of MAM until 19 May 2024. Guided tours in Cantonese are available at 3pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, and group guided tours and sign language interpretation services can also be booked free of charge. A variety of cultural and creative products including exhibition catalogue, giclée photo albums and reusable shopping bags are also available for purchase at the gift shop on the first floor, with a 10% discount offered when purchasing catalogue during the exhibition period. MAM is open daily from 10am to 7pm (no admission after 6:30pm), including public holidays and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free. For more information about the exhibition, activities and products, please visit the MAM’s website at www.MAM.gov.mo and the “Macao Museum of Art” page on Facebook.