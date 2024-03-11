2024 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races to be held from 8 to 10 June

MACAU, March 11 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A. (SJM) and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China (DBAMC), and co-organised by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the 2024 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races will be held from 8 to 10 June at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre.

The Organizing Committee held a press conference today to present the event details to the public. Guest attending the press conference included: Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Ms. Daisy Ho, Managing Director of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Mr. Vong Ka Hou, President of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China; Ms. Ko Pui San, Head of the Department of Cultural and Recreational Affairs and Civic Education of the Municipal Affairs Bureau; Mr. Leong Sio Fong, Head of the Division of Social Welfare for Public Administration of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau; and members of the Sports Committee.

During his speech, Sports Bureau President Mr. Pun Weng Kun remarked that the Macao International Dragon Boat Races is a fusion of sports competition and Chinese traditional customs, aiming not only to foster the growth of water sports within Macao but also to celebrate the rich Chinese heritage, while providing locals and visitors a taste of Macao’s distinctive blend of East meets West and showcasing the city’s unique cultural allure and metropolitan charm. With the three parties collaborating once again to host the Races, the organizers anticipate an even more vibrant and colorful event, imparting a festive carnival atmosphere to encourage greater community and tourist participation and harnessing the synergistic effect of sporting events to drive broad-based, industry-wide growth.

In her address, Ms. Daisy Ho, Managing Director of SJM, expressed that SJM is honored to co-organize the event once again with the Macao Sports Bureau and the Macau Dragon Boat Association of China. As this year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region, SJM aims to showcase Chinese culture to a global audience through the dragon boat competition. Leveraging the synergistic benefits of "Sports + Tourism," the event is expected to draw more international visitors to Macau. Ms. Ho extends a warm invitation to dragon boat teams worldwide to participate and engage in mutual learning, thus fostering the development of local sports talent.

The 2024 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races will be held during the Duanwu Festival (Dragon Boat Festival), which includes small dragon boat local races on 8 June and standard dragon boat local races on 9 June. The Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race and the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race will be held on the day of Duanwu Festival (10 June). The Organizing Committee will invite elite teams from Mainland China and overseas to participate in the Invitation Races in order to raise the level of competition and intensify exchange in sports among different regions. The event will provide residents and visitors with an authentic experience of dragon boat festival celebrations and will continue to establish itself as a unique brand of sports tourism in Macao.

Limited places are available for registration in this year’s local races, including: Macao Small Dragon Boat Race (60 teams for Open Category, 24 teams for Women’s Category), Macao Government Departments Small Dragon Boat Race (18 teams), Macao University Student Small Dragon Boat Race (12 teams for Open Category) and Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race (36 teams for Open Category and 18 teams for Women’s Category). Interested organizations are required to first submit team entries online at www.cmdragonboat.org.mo between 10 a.m. on 13 March and 10 p.m. on 19 March to obtain an online account, and then register in the participating race categories between 10 a.m. on 20 March and 10 p.m. on 26 March. Registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until all places are filled. The top-twelve ranked teams in the Open Category and the top-six ranked teams in Women's Category of the Macao Small Dragon Boat Race in 2023, plus the top-six ranked teams in the Open Category and the top-three ranked teams in Women's Category of the Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race in 2023 are given priority to register for the corresponding category of the 2024 Macao International Dragon Boat Races.

Successfully registered teams should submit the relevant information including the name list by 10 p.m. on 2 May. Application for change of team members must be submitted by 10 p.m. on 10 May. Late registrations or applications will not be accepted.

For moreinformation, please visit the official website www.macaodragonboat.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育”(Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局”(Macao SAR Sports Bureau)WeChat subscription account.