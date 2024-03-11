BAM Marketing Agency Opening Satellite Office in Downtown Louisville, Strengthens Ties with City
BAM Marketing Agency is proud to announce it is opening a new hybrid and virtual office in downtown Louisville.
Illustrating its commitment to the community and the national businesses it serves in the area, BAM Marketing Agency is proud to announce it is opening a new hybrid and virtual office in downtown Louisville.
— Robin Reece-Hlava
BAM Marketing’s ties in Louisville run deep. The company’s Vice President of Business Development, Robin Reece-Hlava, spent the majority of her career working at Humana. Louisville has been her home for over 34 years and is where she raised her family. She has built tremendous relationships and friendships in the surrounding areas of Kentuckiana, and has a deep understanding of the communities.
“I spent 25 years of my career working in downtown Louisville, so naturally we chose downtown as the location of our office,” Reece-Hlava said. “It just feels right and I am excited to be in the heart of downtown Louisville again.”
Working with UofL Health for over two years, BAM Marketing currently handles the system's media buy needs in all areas from traditional media to digital marketing and has supported UofL Health with advertising creative and web design as well. UofL Health is Kentucky’s largest academic health system with eight hospitals, four medical centers, Brown Cancer Center, Eye Institute, nearly 200 physician practice locations and more than 1,000 providers in Louisville and the surrounding counties, including southern Indiana. One of BAM Marketing’s recent initiatives included helping UofL Health navigate a shortage of cardiac nursing staff in an increasingly competitive industry environment. The marketing agency developed a recruitment campaign which led to the generation of more than 300 qualified leads to create critical new hires to their growing hospital system.
“Our team has spent quite a bit of time in Louisville over the last several years and it’s an area we’ve really grown to love,” said BAM Marketing President and CEO Bonni Burns. “We really believe that there’s no replacement for in-person connections and knowing a community, which is why we wanted to open an office here. We’re excited to continue serving clients in this community.”
BAM Marketing is coming to Louisville as a full-service agency, with services including strategic marketing planning, media planning and execution, digital marketing, traditional media, public relations and
communications, creative development and video production. The BAM Marketing office is located at 222 E. Witherspoon St. on the first floor.
Louisville is one of four BAM Marketing office locations. In its 15-year history, the St. Louis-based company has worked with more than 100 clients and manages nearly $40 million in media and digital marketing buys annually.
BAM Marketing is heading to Louisville as one of St. Louis’ fastest growing companies, and as one of the largest Women-Owned Companies, as named by the St. Louis Business Journal, for multiple years.
For more information about BAM Marketing Agency, go to www.bammarketingagency.com.
