Employment and Labour hosts successful seminar on informal economy

Employment and Labour in partnership with the City of Matlosana held a successful seminar on informal economy in Klerksdorp, North West

The Department of Employment and Labour's Inspection and Enforcement Services Unit in partnership with the City of Matlosana held a successful seminar targeting the North West informal traders on 07 March 2024.

Speaking at the seminar Advocate Fikiswa Mncanca-Bede said the Department was acting on the recommendation of the International Labour Organization (ILO) R204, where the Department was mandated to look into other ways of extending social security to workers in the informal economy.

“We have noted a need to intervene in the informal economy and transition it into the Formal Economy. Therefore, the purpose of this seminar is to solicit your support, to educate and inform all informal traders in the province about the benefits and services offered by the Department of Employment and Labour that you can benefit from once the amendment to the current legal framework on Labour Laws is completed", said Advocate Mncanca-Bede

The session was attended by about 200 informal traders from around the province who unanimously welcomed the move by the government to transition them into being formally recognised as businesses that contribute to the general economy of the country and can have similar benefits as those offered to formal businesses.

This seminar covered topics concerning the different benefits offered by the Department that include among others; the Unemployment Insurance Fund, Compensation for Injuries and diseases (COID), Labour Activation Programme, Inspection and Enforcement Services, Public Employment Services, and National Minimum Wage (NMW).

For media inquiries, kindly contact:
Botsang Huma
Provincial Communication Officer
Department of Employment and Labour
Cell: 082 497 7438
E-mail: botsang.huma@labour.gov.za

