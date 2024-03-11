Congratulatory telegram to the newly elected President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari

TAJIKISTAN, March 11 - On March 11, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, sent a congratulatory telegram to the newly elected President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Honorable Asif Ali Zardari, which stated:

"Your Excellency, I have the honor to convey my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of your election to the highest office of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

We highly appreciate the current level of friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan.

Availing this opportunity, I would like to reiterate the commitment of the Tajik side to their further expansion on the basis of shared historical and cultural values, the spirit of mutual understanding and mutual respect and trust.

Consequently, we consider the active interstate dialogue at the highest and high levels to be an important means of strengthening and expanding relations between two friendly countries.

I believe that through joint efforts, we will further enrich and develop the content of relations between our countries in various areas of mutual interest.

I wish you, dear friend, strong health, well-being and new achievements in your responsible state activities, and to the brotherly people of Pakistan - lasting peace, stability, progress and prosperity."