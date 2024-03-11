Telephone conversation with the newly elected President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TAJIKISTAN, March 11 - Today, a telephone conversation was held between the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the newly elected President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Honorable Asif Ali Zardari.

At the beginning of the conversation, the Leader of the Nation sincerely congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election to the highest office of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and wished him good health and success in his state activities.

At the same time, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan.

Also, the positive course of development of partnership relations between the two states, which are based on shared historical and cultural values, as well as good traditions and principles of mutual understanding, respect and trust, was emphasized with satisfaction.

Our Head of State commended the active continuation of the interstate dialogue as serving for the benefit of strengthening and expanding comprehensive relations and invited the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to visit Tajikistan.

In conclusion, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan expressed hope for joint practical efforts to enrich relations between Tajikistan and Pakistan with new content, and wished peace and stability, well-being and further prosperity to the friendly Pakistan and its noble people.