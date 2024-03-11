President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes South African Muslims a blessed holy month of Ramadaan

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished the Muslim community well over Ramadaan, the holy month of fasting and charitable works.



The President said: “Ramadaan is a special period of spiritual devotion, physical sacrifice and charitable outreach for Muslims. But it is also an expression of faith that is embraced with tolerance and Ubuntu by all communities of faith.



“In our 30th year of freedom, the advent of Ramadaan gives us an appreciation of the freedom of religion, belief and opinion enshrined in our Constitution and the richness of our nation’s diversity.



“Ramadaan also connects the local Muslim community more closely with their brethren around the world at this time. We remember that for millions of people, Ramadaan is being observed under conditions of conflict, war, displacement and oppression. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the peoples of Palestine, Yemen, Sudan, the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Western Sahara, Mali and others - for whom this holy month is a time of great hardship and suffering. “



“May the message of Ramadaan, of peace, tolerance and unity serve as an impetus for us as the international fellowship of nations to do all within our means to protect the most vulnerable, and put an end to conflicts and wars everywhere,” President Ramaphosa said.



