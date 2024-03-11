Minister Senzo Mchunu signs bilateral agreement for transfer of treated water to Musina, 14 to 15 Mar

Minister Mchunu to sign bilateral agreement with Zimbabwe for transfer of treated water to Musina, and LIMCOM Transboundary Agreement on Shared Water Resources

On Thursday, 14 March 2024, the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu together with his Zimbabwean counterpart, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the transfer of treated water from Beitbridge Water Treatment Works in the Republic of Zimbabwe to Musina Town in the Republic of South Africa.

The Bilateral Agreement between the two countries will allow for supply of about 15 million cubic metres per annum (m3/a) which is equal to megalitres of water per day (41 Ml/d) of treated water to the Musina area. Musina Local Municipality has a total population of 132 009 residing in 192 villages and one town, which is Musina. The area is dry with limited sources of water and largely relies on groundwater for supply.

South Africa and Zimbabwe signed a bilateral agreement on Co-operation on Water Resources Management and the Establishment and Functioning of the Joint Water Commission (JWC) in 2015.

On the same day, Minister Mchunu with his counterparts from Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique who are all members of the Limpopo Watercourse Commission (LIMCOM) will also sign the amended LIMCOM Agreement in the transboundary agreement to enable the Ministers to adopt policies, decisions and provide guidance on the promotion and coordination of the management, development and equitable utilisation of the shared water resources. During the Commission Sitting, the four countries will sign a commitment to implement the “Integrated Transboundary River Basin Management for the Sustainable Development of the Limpopo River Basin”.

The Agreement will strengthen South Africa’s relations with the three riparian states which share the Basin and use water from the river to support various socio-economic activities including agriculture, tourism, energy generation as well as for domestic use.

LIMCOM is a transboundary organisation established by the four member countries to use management of the shared water resources in an equitable manner.

This is part of the National Water Month by the Department of Water and Sanitation which is conceptualised along the annual commemoration of World Water Day spearheaded by the United Nations (UN) on 22 March 2023.

On Friday, 15 March 2024, Minister Mchunu and his Deputies, David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala together with the Executive Mayor of Vhembe District Municipality, Cllr Freda Nkondo will engage with the community of Musina, and provide feedback and progress made to address water supply challenges in the area.

Day 1: Signing of MOUs and LIMCOM sitting are as follows:

Date: 14 March 2024

Venue: Mudzwiri Lodge, Musina (Limpopo)

Time: 14:00

Day 2: Musina Community Engagement are as follows:

Date: 15 March 2024

Venue: Musina Showgrounds, Musina (Limpopo)

Time: 12:00

The media Doorstop will take place on site.

For confirmations please contact:

Sanku Tsunke

Cell: 066 299 2915

E-mail: tsunkes@dws.gov.za

Mashilo Raletjena

Cell: 082 928 4148

For more information contact

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

Kamogelo Mogotsi

Spokesperson for the Ministry

Cell: 076 523 0085