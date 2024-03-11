Submit Release
Deputy Minister Buti Manamela launches Indwe 4IR Lab at the Artisan and Skills Development Centre in Ekurhuleni East TVET College, 12 Mar 

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Mr Buti Manamela, will launch the Indwe 4IR Lab at the Artisan and Skills Development Centre in Ekurhuleni East TVET College.

The establishment of the Indwe 4IR Lab is a direct result of a collaborative Private-Public Partnership involving the Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority (merSETA), Festo Didactic and the Ekurhuleni East TVET College. 

This strategic alliance aims to introduce comprehensive 4IR educational programs that will significantly boost the employability and productivity of the workforce, as well as enhance the capacity-building efforts for the staff at TVET colleges.

Members of the media are invited to join the Deputy Minister at the launch of the lab, scheduled as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 12 March 2024
Time: 09:00
Venue: 10 Argon Street, Fulcrum, Springs, Ekurhuleni

Media enquiries: Zuko Mbolekwa
Cell: 064 058 6029
E-mail: Zukom@eec.edu.za

Mandla Tshabalala
Cell: 084 304 6239
E-mail: Tshabalala.M@dhet.gov.za

