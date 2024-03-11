Big Sky Medical Celebrates Lease Renewal In Premier Dallas Location

DALLAS, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Sky Medical is excited to announce the successful lease renewal with Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute (DPSI) for over 45,000rsf of space in its premier building, The Pyramids at Park Lane South Tower. DPSI is the pre-eminent destination for plastic and cosmetic surgery throughout the country boasting 12 surgeons and state-of-the-art facilities. Big Sky is honored to continue supporting their success. This Pyramids South Tower location also hosts a private ambulatory surgery center (Dallas Day Surgery Center) and a postoperative recovery center for overnight stays (Cloisters Postoperative Recovery Facility). Alongside the EpiCentre Dallas Skin Care Center directed by world-renowned plastic surgeons, this location allows for DPSI patients to have all aspects of their care in one convenient location.



Big Sky worked with OMS Strategic Advisors as brokers for the lease renewal. “Where many landlords lack the creativity and willingness to address the needs of their tenants, Big Sky excels. Their innovative solutions and commitment to satisfying DPSI’s desire to grow and provide new service offerings to their customers are the reasons a successful lease renewal was completed.” – Lawrence Gardner, OMS Strategic Advisors.

“Big Sky is excited for the continued partnership with Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute and their commitment to the Pyramids location.” – Amenemopé McKinney Big Sky’s Portfolio Manager.

About Big Sky Medical

Big Sky Medical Real Estate is an investment manager focused on commercial real estate across the United States with a weighted focus on the medical clinic sector. Big Sky was formed in 2020, by industry veteran Jason L. Signor to invest in healthcare and life science real estate. Big Sky leverages its deep relationships built over the past two decades as a sector specialist to position its platform as a flexible source of capital for developers, healthcare operators, and investors of high quality medical real estate without competing conflicts of interest. To learn more, visit www.bigskymed.com.

