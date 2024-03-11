Submit Release
From Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia

AZERBAIJAN, March 11 - 11 March 2024, 12:53

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

It gives me great pleasure, on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Zambia, to extend heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency on your re-election victory as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Your re-election is a firm affirmation of the trust and confidence that the people of Azerbaijan have in your able leadership and vision to steer the country to greater prosperity. As you assume your fifth term of office, I wish to reaffirm my Government`s commitment and desire to working closely with your Government to strengthen relations and cooperation between our two countries.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and best wishes for your continued personal good health and prosperity for the people of Azerbaijan.

 

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia

