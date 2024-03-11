Submit Release
From Thongloun Sisoulith, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic

AZERBAIJAN, March 11 - 11 March 2024, 13:15

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the party, government and Lao people, as well as on my own behalf, I would like to convey my sincere and warmest congratulations to Your Excellency on your re-election victory as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which has revealed the convince and trust of Azerbaijani people in Your Excellency, as well as in the New Azerbaijan Party as the ruling party.

I am convinced that under your wise leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to develop in all spheres, stronger and more prosperous. I do hope that the friendly relations and good cooperation between the Lao People’s Democratic Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the Leo People’s Revolutionary Party and the New Azerbaijan Party, will be further strengthened and enhanced for the benefits of our two peoples.

On this solemn opportunity, I wish Your Excellency good health, happiness and greater success in your noble tasks. May the friendship ties between our two parties and governments of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan are greater in strength and progress.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

 

Thongloun Sisoulith

President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic

