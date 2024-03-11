From Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACWA Power of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency Mr. President,

On behalf of ACWA Power, I extend my warmest congratulations to you on your recent re-election victory. Your re-election for the fifth term reflects the trust and confidence that the people of Azerbaijan have placed in your leadership and vision.

Your dedication to serving the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people has brought prosperity and confidence that makes most envy and I am confident that your continued leadership would further secure Azerbaijan’s place in the global arena as an important and reliable partner for stability.

As ACWA Power is committed to developing green and sustainable energy and water projects that bring social prosperity and economic growth to the communities we serve, we look forward to continuing our positive engagement with Azerbaijan under your leadership and your vision of green transformation.

Sincerely yours,

Mohammad Abunayyan

Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACWA Power of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia