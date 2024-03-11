Governor Phil Scott Appoints Beth Quimby to the Caledonia-3 Seat in Vermont House of Representatives

Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Beth Quimby, of Lyndon, to complete the term of Representative Charles Wilson following his resignation.

“Beth has a history of public service and involvement in her community and has the ability to hit the ground running for her constituents this session,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I look forward to working with her to advocate for more fiscal responsibility and smart investments for our communities in Caledonia County, and all across the state.”

Quimby was a middle school math teacher at Barton Graded School for over 30 years, where she worked with the Agency of Education to support development and implementation of new tools and policy changes, including proficiency-based financial literacy standards.

Adding to her service, Quimby has also served as an officer on the boards of three non-profit organizations: Victory Granby Holiday in the Hills Historical Preservation Group, Concord High School Alumni Association, and The Concord Historical Society.

“My family, especially my mother Connie, has a long history of service to others. I am honored to follow in their footsteps,” said Quimby. “I thank Governor Scott for this opportunity. I consider it a privilege to represent my fellow Vermonters."

Quimby will be sworn in and seated in the House of Representatives in the coming week. Keeping with tradition, Governor Scott selected a replacement from the same party as the vacating legislator.