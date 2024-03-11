Konica Minolta Healthcare to Showcase Exa Platform in the Cloud with AWS HealthImaging at HIMSS 2024 Meeting

WAYNE, N.J., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. announced today the new integration of the Exa® Platform with AWS HealthImaging (AHI). The Exa Platform is an Enterprise Imaging, PACS, RIS and Billing solution offering advanced features like Server-Side Rendering, Diagnostic Zero Footprint Viewer and a single, integrated database across all modules. Utilizing AHI services allows Konica Minolta to focus on delivering production workflow software for imaging customers with AHI managing the infrastructure. Customers gain advantages from the expanded depth of a comprehensive solution.



Konica Minolta will offer integration with AHI through the Exa Platform, using Application Program Interfaces (APIs) and introducing its use of Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings from AWS. The Exa Platform will use AHI for storage and retrieval of DICOM instances, offering customers the benefits of significant storage savings and faster retrieval speeds. The Exa Platform will leverage other services including AWS Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) for secure, flexible computing capacity designed to handle large files and AWS ElastiCache for Redis that provides sub-second latency to power real-time applications.

Exa Platform customers can have Konica Minolta Healthcare manage production workflows with the option to own their data in their own AHI data store. This allows customers the flexibility to choose any Healthcare IT vendor solution integrated with AHI, including generative AI, data interoperability and data integration.

Additionally, by using AWS cloud, Konica Minolta customers can be more flexible, agile and scalable as they efficiently deploy and manage software. Since it requires no upfront investment, AWS cloud is a cost-effective choice for healthcare organizations, allowing them to pay as they go without purchasing additional hardware or technology for dynamic scalability.

“Konica Minolta is thrilled to announce the integration of the Exa Platform with AWS HealthImaging in the cloud,” says Kevin Chlopecki, Chief Operating Officer, Konica Minolta Healthcare. “By moving production workflow to the cloud using AWS HealthImaging, clinicians have better, faster access to all their imaging data and applications from virtually anywhere they are located. We see the future where vendors manage production workflow applications with healthcare providers using their data to suit their business needs.”

Konica Minolta will demonstrate Exa Platform integration with AHI at the Health Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Global Health Conference, being held March 11-15 in Orlando, FL in the AWS booth.

