Fact Sheet: The Biden-Harris Administration Urges Congress to Lower Drug Costs for Americans with Commercial Insurance

President Biden’s prescription drug law, the Inflation Reduction Act, was signed into law on August 16, 2022. This new law provides meaningful financial relief for millions of people with Medicare by expanding benefits, lowering drug costs, and strengthening Medicare for the future.

Thanks to the President’s new lower cost prescription drug law, the lives of Medicare enrollees are changing for the better. The benefits for seniors and people with disabilities include:

A $35/month cap on the cost of each Medicare-covered insulin product;

Free recommended adult vaccines, such as shingles and RSV, for Medicare Part D enrollees;

Continued enhanced subsidies for Marketplace plans, reducing the cost of premiums for eligible individuals;

Rebates to be paid by drug manufacturers to Medicare if they increase their prices for certain drugs at a rate that exceeds the rate of inflation, reducing the costs of some drugs;

A $2,000 annual cap on out-of-pocket costs in Medicare Part D in 2025; and

Medicare directly negotiating drug prices with manufacturers.

The President’s FY 2025 budget builds on the Inflation Reduction Act and lowers the cost of prescription drugs for even more Americans, including the 189 million Americans under age 65 with private insurance coverage, by proposing to: