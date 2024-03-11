Save Foods Starts Commercial Activity in Brazil Unhindered by Regulatory Barriers

Brazil ranked third globally in fruit export in 2023

Neve Yarak, Israel, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE:80W) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), a pioneer Agri-Food Tech company offering sustainable solutions for agriculture and plant-based food, announced the commencement of commercial activity in Brazil. The Company's entry into the Brazilian market was facilitated by the Company's local exclusive distributor after confirming that Save Foods’ solutions comply with local regulations. With regulatory barriers unhindered, the Company's distributor is set to start marketing an ordering process, as announced on February 26, 2024.

According to Fresh Plaza, Brazil's fruit exports witnessed a 6% rise in 2023, reaching a total of 1.06 million tons and generating revenue in excess of $1.2 billion, a substantial 26.73% increase from the previous year. "We believe our eco crop protection solution is precisely what Brazilian packers need to continue their growth in the EU market," said Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods Ltd. "We're here to help them uphold quality while adhering to the EU's rigorous residue limits."

“As the country is put under pressure to comply with the Farm to Fork Strategy aligned with the European Green Deal, it has become increasingly crucial for suppliers of fresh fruit and vegetables to proactively adopt sustainable practices and stay ahead of evolving standards,” said Antonio Lunguinho, the CEO of Oxytrade Comercio and Ricardo Picard, the CEO of Endeavor Biologics. “We are thrilled to represent Save Foods in Brazil and combine our strengths with Save Foods' innovative solutions. We are glad Save Foods’ products are cleared for distribution and we are looking forward to start our commitment to buying minimum quantities. We believe this partnership is poised to revolutionize the post-harvest treatment of fresh produce starting with limes and mangos, benefiting farmers, distributors, and consumers alike.”

About Endeavour Biologicos and Oxytrade Comércio

Endeavour Biologicos is a Brazilian Agri-Biotech company focused on biological crop protection. They partner with biotech companies and have a valuable product portfolio for Brazil's crop protection market.

Oxytrade Comércio is a Brazilian trading company with expertise in import/export. They have strong ties to chambers of commerce, including the Brazil-Israel Chamber of Commerce, and provide efficient solutions to customers and partners.

About Save Foods:

Save Foods, Inc. is an innovative agri-food tech company that through its three operational arms delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality, and sustainability every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods Ltd., Save Foods' majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals, and prolong fresh produce’s shelf life. NTWO OFF Ltd., Save Foods' majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, contributes to tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate N2O (nitrous oxide) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 265 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF Ltd., aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. Plantify Foods, Inc., Save Foods' minority-owned Canadian subsidiary listed on the TSXV, offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free, non-allergenic, use whole natural ingredients, and are easy to prepare. For more information on Save Foods Ltd. and NTWO OFF Ltd. visit our website: https://savefoods.co/.

