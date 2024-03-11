Study on Foot-and-Mouth Disease Virus Results in Submission for Additional EPA Label

FREDERICK, Md., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announces a new groundbreaking study demonstrating the effectiveness of its solutions against foot-and-mouth disease virus (FMDV). This significant advancement supports the Company’s submission for an additional EPA label.



Foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) represents a critical global threat, being an extremely contagious disease affecting a wide range of cloven-hoofed animals including cows, pigs, sheep, goats, and deer. The rapid spread of FMDV among livestock can lead to significant economic losses and disrupt international trade if not promptly and effectively controlled.

TOMI’s recent study has proven SteraMist iHP technology to eliminate infectious FMDV from both porous (concrete) and non-porous (stainless steel) surfaces in the presence of organic soil load. This achievement meets the stringent EPA standards for demonstrating virucidal efficacy. The study, conducted by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate’s (S&T’s) Plum Island Animal Disease Center (PIADC), adhered to the strict regulatory guidelines of the U.S. Select Agent Program and utilized methods aligned with EPA-approved testing standards.

Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI, emphasizes the critical nature of combating Transboundary Animal Disease (TAD) outbreaks, such as FMD, “These diseases not only disrupt domestic agricultural production but may also severely impact international trade of agricultural commodities. TADs have the potential to cause widespread economic and societal damage, particularly in regions where agricultural animals are a primary livelihood. Our mission extends into the food safety sector, aiming to halt the transmission of viruses and prevent cross-contamination. This latest study underscores our commitment to providing effective solutions in the fight against global animal diseases," Dr. Halden Shane remarked.

TOMI continues conducting research to strengthen its role as a crucial advocate for advancing global health and ensuring food safety, protecting against infectious diseases.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.



For additional information, please visit http://www.steramist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995



This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the ability of TOMI’s products to eliminate infectious diseases. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business and customers; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 2023 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.



INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Rosalyn Christian

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com