Mobile Robotics Market to Reach $130.9 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 23.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The significant impacting factors in the mobile robotics market include increase in demand for automation, advancements in technologies like AI and sensors, diverse industry applications such as logistics and healthcare, and the versatility of robotic solutions.

Wilmington, Delaware, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Mobile Robotics Market by Application (Logistics and Warehousing, Military and Defense, Healthcare, Domestic, Entertainment, Education, Agriculture and Forestry, and Others), Product (Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), and Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)), and Component (Hardware, Software, and Support and Service): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-–2032.” According to the report, the mobile robotics market was valued at $16.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $130.9 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 23.1% from 2023 to 2032.



(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

Prime Determinants of Growth

The significant impacting factors in the mobile robotics market include the increase in need for safety for human life, and upsurge in demand for mobile logistics by online retailers. However, high initial acquisition costs and challenges in working in untested environments are expected to hinder market growth. Conversely, emergence of industry 4.0 in warehousing and logistics, and surge in adoption of mobile robotics in agriculture are projected to offer remunerative opportunities to the mobile robotics market. Each of these factors are anticipated to have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $16.5 Billion Market Size In 2032 $130.9 Billion CAGR 23.1% No. Of Pages in Report 320 Segments Covered Application, Product, Component, And Region. Drivers Increase In Need for Safety Human Life Upsurge In Demand for Mobile Logistics by Online Retailers Opportunities Emergence Of Industry 4.0 In Warehousing and Logistics Surge In Adoption of Mobile Robotics in Agriculture Restraints High Initial Acquisition Cost Challenges In Working in Untested Environments

The logistics and warehousing segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.



By application, the logistics and warehousing segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global mobile robotics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, as rapid growth of e-commerce has increased the demand for efficient and automated logistics solutions. Mobile robots play a crucial role in streamlining warehouse operations, including order picking, packing, and sorting.

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By product, the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global mobile robotics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 24.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in underwater exploration for industries such as oil and gas, marine research, and environmental monitoring.

The hardware segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifth of the global mobile robotics industry revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the support and service segment are projected to attain the highest CAGR of 28.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global mobile robotics market revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 23.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to continuous increase in need for automation, including the use of mobile robotics in manufacturing processes.

Leading Market Players: -

Kuka AG.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

iRobot Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

SoftBank Robotics Holdings

Amazon Robotics

Kongsberg Maritime AS

UBTECH Robotics, Inc.

Boston Dynamics

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global Mobile robotics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as partnership to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the mobile robotics market report, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the mobile robotics market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing mobile robotics market opportunity.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the mobile robotics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing mobile robotics growth projections.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global mobile robotics market overview.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as mobile robotics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



Mobile Robotics Market Key Segments:

By Application:

Others

Logistics and Warehousing

Military and Defense

Healthcare

Domestic Domestic Application Floor Cleaning Robots Lawn Cleaning Robots Pool Cleaning Robots Window Cleaning Robots Others

Entertainment

Education

Agriculture and Forestry

By Product:

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

By End User:

Hardware Hardware Component Sensor Actuator Power Supply Control System Others



Software

Support and Service

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, and Mexico) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

