Total mobile network traffic surges triple digits, according to Verizon’s first-ever Consumer Connections Report

Report reveals trends around the evolution of consumer connectivity through the lens of the most popular apps; plus a look at moving trends and state by state population flows

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In just five years, total mobile network traffic has skyrocketed 129%, underscoring the critical importance of reliable connectivity in today’s digital age. Verizon’s inaugural Consumer Connections Report analyzes data that highlights consumers’ increased dependence upon connectivity by examining the most popular apps, and paints a robust picture of state-to-state population flows and consumer data usage within cities across the United States. Key findings include:



There’s a growing demand for seamless connectivity - at home or on the go

City-level monthly mobile smartphone usage grew 34%, increasing from an average of 11.5GB per line in January 2022 to 15.5 GB per line in November 2023

Home Internet subscribers on Verizon's 5G and LTE Home grew to nearly 1.9 million consumers at the end of 2023, a year-over-year increase of 111%

Video reigns supreme - dominated by two of today’s hottest apps

47% of consumer mobile traffic was devoted to video in the second half of 2023 , according to third-party data sources

Video-sharing platforms dominated in time spent daily on the app and weekly mobile usage, in looking at the most popular apps

Consumers are moving in search of lower costs and more space

Moving across state lines peaked in 2021 , according to the number of Verizon accounts that started the year in a state and then left for a different state during the year

Consumers are leaving New York and California for warmer climates, lower costs of living and more space, in looking at the most popular state-to-state moves in 2023

for warmer climates, lower costs of living and more space, in looking at the most popular state-to-state moves in 2023 The most frequent state-to-state moves out of New York were New York to Florida, New York to New Jersey, and New York to North Carolina. The most frequent state-to-state moves out of California were California to Arizona and California to Texas



Verizon’s Consumer Connections Report was designed to provide a view into how connectivity is influencing and improving the way we live, work and play. Verizon used several sources of information to develop the report including aggregate information obtained from trusted partners and third parties and de-identified and aggregate information about customer usage of Verizon’s connectivity services. The research provides insights about consumers, their interests, and the ways in which we can continue to connect people to the people and things they need and love most.

For more information or to download the full report, visit verizon.com/consumertrends.

