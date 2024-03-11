Infinity Turbine Unveils 3 MW ORC Radial Outflow Turbine Generator Set for Renewable Energy Markets

Infinity Turbine 3MW Radial Outflow Turbine for Organic Rankine Cycle Waste Heat to Energy to Power Electrical Generator or Hydraulics Pump Infinity Turbine Megawatt-Class ROT Turbine

Infinity Turbine Unveils Waste Heat to Energy 3 MW Organic Rankine Cycle Modular Radial Outflow Turbine Generator Set for Renewable Energy Markets

MADISON, WI, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Turbine, a leader in renewable energy technology, is excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary 3,000 kW (3 MW) Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Radial Outflow Turbine Generator Set, marking a significant milestone in sustainable power generation. Designed to harness industrial waste heat, geothermal, solar thermal, biomass, and other heat sources below 200°C, this cutting-edge system opens new avenues for efficient energy recovery and utilization.

What is Organic Rankine Cycle

The Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) is a thermodynamic process that efficiently converts low-temperature heat into mechanical energy for electricity generation, utilizing organic fluids with lower boiling points than water. This capability allows the ORC to harness energy from sources like geothermal heat, industrial waste heat, or solar thermal energy, which would be inefficient for conventional steam turbines. Its advantages include the ability to operate efficiently with low-grade heat sources, flexibility and scalability in application size, lower environmental impact due to the use of eco-friendly organic fluids, reduced operation and maintenance costs due to less corrosive working fluids and lower operational pressures, and quieter operation. These benefits make the ORC a versatile and sustainable option for power generation across a wide range of settings.



Innovative Features for Enhanced Efficiency

The new ORC Radial Outflow Turbine Generator Set stands out with its array of innovative features, including an inductive heating linear accelerator booster that significantly enhances system efficiency by optimizing thermal energy input. The counterbalanced turbine rotors ensure smooth operation and longevity, minimizing maintenance requirements and downtime.

Modular Design for Global Deployment

Emphasizing versatility and ease of installation, Infinity Turbine's latest creation boasts a modular format, ingeniously engineered to fit within two standard 40-foot shipping containers. This design not only facilitates global transportation but also accelerates deployment, allowing industries worldwide to benefit from renewable energy solutions swiftly.

Electrical Power Generation or Hydraulic Power Pack Option

The Infinity Turbine 3MW radial outflow turbine represents a significant advancement in sustainable energy technology, offering a dual-function capability that allows it to power an electrical generator or a hydraulic pump (liquid disc pumps for water are available). This innovative turbine is specifically designed to harness waste heat from engines, transforming it into additional power or converting it into hydraulic pressure. Such a feature is particularly beneficial in the mining and construction sectors, where diesel engines are prevalent, and waste heat generation is substantial. By efficiently utilizing this otherwise lost energy, the Infinity Turbine not only enhances operational efficiency and energy sustainability but also contributes to reducing the carbon footprint of heavy industries. This makes it an invaluable asset in the pursuit of more environmentally friendly and cost-effective solutions in sectors known for their high energy demands.



Economic Impact and Sustainability

With an electricity cost/savings of $.20 per kWh, the 3 MW ORC Radial Outflow Turbine Generator Set is capable of generating approximately 26,280,000 kWh per year. This translates into substantial financial savings or revenue of approximately $5,256,000 USD annually if the power is sold back into the grid. Such impressive economic benefits, combined with the system's environmental advantages, underscore Infinity Turbine's commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions that are both financially and ecologically viable.

Versatile Thermal Application

In addition to its electrical output, the system makes available an impressive 63 million BTU (or 18,464 kW thermal) of heat energy. This thermal output can be applied in various applications such as greenhouse heating, district heating, saltwater desalination, and more, showcasing the versatility of the ORC Radial Outflow Turbine Generator Set in providing comprehensive energy solutions that go beyond electricity generation.

Optimized for Integration and Flexibility

The ORC Radial Outflow Turbine (ROT) operates at an optimal speed of 3,600 rpm, making it fully compatible with many induction and synchronous AC generators. This feature significantly enhances the system's ease of integration, both for in-house use and for exporting energy to the grid. The compatibility with standard generators underscores the flexibility and adaptability of the ORC Radial Outflow Turbine Generator Set, enabling seamless energy solutions across a broad spectrum of applications.

A Leap Forward in Renewable Energy Technology

By harnessing low-grade heat sources that were previously considered uneconomical, our 3 MW ORC Radial Outflow Turbine Generator Set represents a leap forward in renewable energy technology, said [Insert Name], CEO of Infinity Turbine. This innovation is poised to play a crucial role in the global transition towards sustainable energy, providing industries with a powerful tool to reduce carbon footprint while enhancing energy efficiency, generating significant economic benefits, offering versatile thermal applications, and ensuring seamless integration with existing grid infrastructures.

About Infinity Turbine LLC:

Infinity Turbine is a leading innovator in the field of renewable energy and cutting-edge technologies. With a dedicated team of experts and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible, they provide a wide range of services to support innovative projects. Their mission is to help you turn ideas into reality and contribute to a sustainable future.

Contact: Greg Giese | CEO | Infinity Turbine LLC

TEL: +1 (608) 238-6001

greg@infinityturbine.com

Infinity Turbine Website: https://www.infinityturbine.com