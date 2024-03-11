JKS Financial Sponsors Rebound Rewards with University of Pittsburgh Men’s Basketball
Donations to Proceed United Way of Southwestern PennsylvaniaPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the third straight season, JKS Financial, a financial services firm with Northwestern Mutual, has partnered with University of Pittsburgh Men’s Basketball, sponsoring the team’s Rebound Rewards program. With this year’s total, JKS Financial and Northwestern Mutual have donated more than $32,000 to the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania over the last three years of the partnership.
Through the Rebound Rewards program, JKS Financial committed to a $10 donation for every rebound recorded by the Pittsburgh Panthers during the men’s basketball regular season. The Panthers recorded a total of 1156 rebounds during the 2023-2024 season, securing a donation of $11,560 for United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.
JKS Financial looks to guide individual, family, and corporate clients in all realms of financial security while building relationships within the community. To achieve this, the organization sponsors programs such as Rebound Rewards, benefitting the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania. The non-profit organization mobilizes donor communities in creating equitable opportunities for all and aligns perfectly with the goals of JKS Financial, and the commitment to aiding individuals of all ages on financial journeys.
Amidst the spirited cheers of the ever-enthusiastic Oakland Zoo, Geoff Kasse and Dan Jenkins of JKS Financial, along with Kevin Miller of Northwestern Mutual proudly presented the generous donation to the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania. The on-court ceremony, complete with an extra-large check, took center stage during the University of Pittsburgh’s final home game against North Carolina State University on March 9, 2024.
To learn more about the impactful work of the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania and contribute to their mission of enhancing lives within local communities, please visit uwswpa.org.
About JKS Financial
JKS Financial is a Pittsburgh, PA-based financial planning practice for wealth management advisors, Geoff Kasse and Dan Jenkins. Kasse and Jenkins have more than 55 years of combined experience and offer wealth accumulation, insurance and risk management, wealth preservation, and wealth distribution services. JKS Financial’s mission is to provide sound financial planning for all aspects of your wealth management needs. For more information, visit JKS-Financial.NM.com.
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $561 billion in combined company and client assets, $34 billion in revenues, and $2.1 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to nearly five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and wealth and investment management services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 97 on the 2022 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2022.
Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.
Geoffrey P Kasse and Daniel Keith Jenkins use JKS Financial as a marketing name for doing business as representatives of Northwestern Mutual. JKS Financial is not a registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, insurance agency or federal savings bank.
Erinn Sentner-Mule
JKS Financial
+1 412-561-5153
