PHILIPPINES, March 11 - Press Release

March 7, 2024 Bong Go gives assistance to fire victims in Butuan City; emphasizes the need for better fire emergency response measures The Malasakit Team of Senator "Bong" Go on Wednesday, March 6, extended immediate assistance to families affected by separate fire incidents in Butuan City, Agusan del Norte. In a video message, Go expressed his continued support for the city and the whole province to ensure its recovery from any disaster-related events. As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go supported the construction of a road connecting the NRJ Masao Port Road to the NRJ Butuan City-Agusan del Norte Logistical Highway, NRJ Butuan City-Malaybalay Road to the NRJ Buenavista-Bunaguit Road, NRJ Malaybalay Road to the NRJ Butuan City-Cagayan de Oro-Iligan City Road, Levee Road to the Mayor Democrito-Las Nieves-Sibagat Road, and NRJ BCIR-Jct Logistical Highways; and the concreting of the Tagabaca farm-to-market road in Butuan City. Other initiatives he supported include the construction of the Las Nieves Bridge and road approaches, as well as the Concepcion Bridge in Brgy. Concepcion, and a revetment along the Cabadbaran River in Brgy. Poblacion 9 in Cabadbaran City. Meanwhile, Go persistently advocates for enacting Senate Bill No. 2451, also called the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill. Sponsored by Senator Jinggoy Estrada, with Go as a co-sponsor and one of its authors, this bill builds on Go's earlier proposal, the Mandatory Evacuation Center bill. Its primary goal is to create permanent and well-equipped evacuation centers nationwide. "Alam n'yo, napapanahon na po na magkaroon tayo ng maayos na evacuation center sa bawat lugar. Hindi lang po tuwing sunog, kundi tuwing may bagyo, pagputok ng bulkan, lindol o ano pa mang sakuna para komportable, ligtas at mas mabilis makabangon ang apektadong komunidad," said Go. The relief activity was held at Villa Kananga Barangay Hall, where 19 families received financial assistance, grocery packs, water containers, snacks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball. There was also a select recipient of a pair of shoes. Meanwhile, the beneficiaries were evaluated by the National Housing Authority, wherein qualified recipients may receive necessary housing assistance. In addition, Go, as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also offered to help any family struggling to access medical services. He advised those with medical needs to seek help from the Malasakit Center, a one-stop shop for the government's medical assistance programs, located at the Butuan Medical Center in the city. Signed in 2019, Republic Act No. 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, was principally authored by Senator Go to allow particularly poor patients to get medical assistance from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, Department of Health, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development. As of this writing, the Malasakit Centers program has benefited more than ten million Filipinos nationwide, with 160 centers established nationwide. The senator underscored the importance of increasing the number of Super Health Centers throughout the country, citing that he advocated for funding five such centers in the province. This effort seeks to improve community access to crucial public health services. Through the collective efforts of Go, DOH led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa Jr., local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. There will also be 132 Super Health Centers funded in 2024. As the leading implementing agency, DOH identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed. In closing, Go acknowledged the government officials for their supportive and collaborative efforts in delivering public services to their constituents. "Kaya hindi po namin sasayangin ang bawat araw na ibinigay n'yo sa amin. Kaya magseserbisyo po kami sa abot po ng aming makakaya sa aming kapwa Pilipino," Go said.