PHILIPPINES, March 11 - Press Release

March 7, 2024 Bong Go's Malasakit Team provides support to help disaster victims rebuild in Quezon City "Palagi po tayong magtulungan at magmalasakit sa kapwa at sama-sama rin nating malalagpasan ang kahit na anumang hamon," said Senator Christopher "Bong" Go in his video message during the outreach program of his Malasakit Team for the poor and indigent residents in Brgy. Tatalon, Quezon City. Held on Wednesday, March 6, at the Villa España 2 Covered Court, San Isidro Kaliraya St., Brgy. Tatalon in Quezon City, Go's Malasakit Team in coordination with the National Housing Authority (NHA) assisted 135 families under its Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP), an initiative which Go earlier advocated for and continues to support. "Isinulong natin na mabigyan sila ng National Housing Authority ng ayuda pambili ng housing materials tulad ng pako, yero at iba pa, upang maisaayos muli ang kanilang mga tirahan," Go highlighted. Additionally, as part of the senator's efforts to uplift the lives of affected families, his Malasakit Team distributed face masks, vitamins, snacks, clothing, basketball, and volleyball. There are also select recipients who received shoes and a cell phone. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography stated that the city hosts 11 Malasakit Centers, which offer medical assistance programs to aid in covering the healthcare costs of those in need. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. To date, 160 operational centers have helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to the Department of Health (DOH). It aims to assist those in need by covering their hospital bills and lowering out-of-pocket expenses to the lowest amount possible. Malasakit Centers in Quezon City are located at the Lung Center of the Philippines, Novaliches District Hospital, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Children's Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, East Avenue Medical Center, Veterans Memorial Medical Center, Philippine Orthopedic Center, National Children's Hospital, Philippine National Police General Hospital, and Quirino Memorial Medical Center. Meanwhile, Go also supported the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide. These health facilities offer a wide range of services, such as early disease detection. As the Senate Committee on Finance's vice chair, the DOH, under the direction of Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, as well as the collaboration of local government units and other lawmakers, secured sufficient funding in the national budget of 2022 to establish 307 Super Health Centers. Additionally, the budget for 2023 included the necessary funding for constructing 322 more Super Health Centers and 132 Super Health Centers in 2024. Furthermore, Go is the primary sponsor and co-author of the recently passed Regional Specialty Centers Act (RA 11959). The aforementioned law requires that Regional Specialty Centers be established within DOH regional hospitals already in place. Go also advocated for several projects to aid in the city's development, such as the construction of multipurpose buildings, road repairs, drainage system upgrades, and the restoration of flood control structures in several barangays. He also supported the repair of Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center Road Network and the acquisition of an ambulance, a dump truck, and four multicabs. Lastly, he also helped secure funding for the vertical expansion of a new emergency building at the Philippine Heart Center and the rehabilitation building at the Philippine Orthopedic Center.