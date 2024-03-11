PHILIPPINES, March 11 - Press Release

March 8, 2024 Bong Go advocates for good governance and improved public service delivery in communities at PBMLP's 15th Mindanao Island Conference Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the essence of public service and the significance of responsive and innovative legislative performance during the 15th Mindanao Island Conference of the Provincial Board Members League of the Philippines (PBMLP) on Thursday, March 7, at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Davao City. This is right after he attended the Barangay Newly Elected Officials (BNEO) Basic Orientation Course held at the Grand Menseng Hotel. The conference, themed "Rejuvenating the Fundamentals of Good Governance Through Responsive and Innovative Legislative Performance," served as a platform for Senator Go to articulate his vision for good governance and improved public service delivery especially in the grassroots to ensure no Filipino is left behind towards progress and development. Addressing an audience of board members from various provinces, Senator Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit, remarked on their collective responsibility, irrespective of their titles. The senator underscored the importance of recognizing each official's value, noting that they are "superstars in their own rights" for being chosen to represent their communities. "Salamat sa inyong lahat sa pag-imbita sa akin dito. Alam nyo mataas ang aking respeto sa ating mga board members. Pareho tayo ng trabaho. We are legislators, and you are superstars in your own rights. Pinili kayo ng tao, ibig sabihin mahal kayo ng tao. Iisa po ang ating trabaho, ang magserbisyo," Go remarked. "Ngunit ako hindi ko talaga nililimitahan ang aking sarili bilang isang mambabatas lamang dahil para sa akin ang senador isang legislator. Ang trabaho namin legislation, constituency, and representation... kasama rito ang paglapit ng serbisyo ng gobyerno sa tao, pakikinig sa kanilang mga hinaing, at pagresponde sa kanilang mga pangangailangan lalo na sa panahon ng krisis," he explained. Go also highlighted the crucial role of governance and leadership in serving the Filipino people. Speaking to his fellow public servants, Senator Go underscored the nobility of their mission, emphasizing that their roles extend beyond mere titles or positions. "Public service is a noble calling, one that requires our utmost dedication and sincerity," he declared, asserting the importance of acting in the people's best interest, addressing their needs, and ensuring their welfare and prosperity. "Mahalin po natin ang ating kapwa Pilipino, hinding-hindi po tayo magkakamali diyan. Hinding-hindi kayo magkakamali kapag mula sa puso talaga yung pagseserbisyo natin. Yung wala tayong pinipiling oras. Wala tayong pinipiling araw. Ako po wala akong pinipiling araw o oras dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo sa lahat," he stressed. The senator reminded them of the critical nature of good governance as the cornerstone of societal development. He pointed out that good governance, characterized by transparency, responsiveness, inclusivity, and accountability, should not be viewed as an abstract concept but as a tangible principle guiding daily actions and decisions. "These principles are crucial for ensuring that our legislative performance is effective and transformative," he stated. Furthermore, Senator Go called for a renewed commitment to the core values of public service, urging his fellow public servants to constantly reflect on the significance of their roles in promoting good governance. "Good governance is the foundation upon which societies thrive; it encompasses transparency, responsiveness, inclusivity, and accountability. These are abstract concepts and principles that must guide our actions and decisions every day. By adhering to these principles, we can ensure that our legislative performance is effective and transformative," Go stressed. Go extended tokens to the board members who attended the event to show their appreciation. The lawmaker also highlighted his legislative efforts to support government employees, demonstrating his commitment to enhancing their welfare and efficiency. "Mga kababayan ko, sa mga board members, sa kapwa ko mambabatas magtulungan lang po tayo. At ako po bilang inyong senador, sa abot ng aking makakaya tutulong po ako sa inyo lalung-lalo na po yung sa mga malalayong lugar," he urged. Go introduced Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2504, which proposes another salary increase for government employees through the proposed "Salary Standardization Law VI." This bill seeks to build upon the foundations of Republic Act No. 11466, or SSL 5, for which Senator Go was a pivotal advocate as an author and co-sponsor in 2019. Additionally, Senator Go is championing the E-Governance Act (SBN 194), aiming to modernize and streamline the exchange of information and resources between government entities. This forward-looking bill is designed to promote efficiency and connectivity within the government, adapting to the evolving needs of the digital era. Through his participatory role in the conference and his ongoing legislative initiatives, Senator Bong Go reaffirms his commitment to good governance, responsive public service, and the improvement of the lives of Filipino citizens. Earlier that day, Go led a relief activity for fire victims and checked the Datu Halun Sakilan Memorial Hospital operations, both in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.