PHILIPPINES, March 11 - Press Release

March 8, 2024 Bong Go advocates for stronger barangay governance, enhanced healthcare as newly elected barangay officials gather for basic orientation course in Davao Addressing barangay captains from Lupon, Davao Oriental at the Barangay Newly Elected Officials (BNEO) Basic Orientation Course held at the Grand Menseng Hotel in Davao City on Thursday, March 7, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go highlighted the critical roles of collaboration, transparency, and enhanced healthcare services in improving governance and bringing the government closer to the Filipino people. The orientation, organized by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Local Government Academy, aimed to empower barangay officials with knowledge and tools for effective local governance and community service. Attendees include barangay captains from Brgys. Bagumbayan, Cabadiangan, Calapagan, Cocornon, Corporacion, Don Mariano Marcos, Ilangay, Langka, Lantawan, Limbahan, Macangao, Magsaysay, Mahayahay, Maragatas, Marayag, New Visayas, Poblacion, San Isidro, San Jose, Tagboa, and Tagugpo. In his speech, Go acknowledged the officials' warm reception and his commitment to honor this debt of gratitude through his actions. "Maraming salamat sa inyong pagtanggap! Ita-trato ko 'yan na utang na loob. Tayong mga Bisaya, mabigat sa atin 'yan, utang na loob, hindi ko malilimutan 'yan," said Go. "Kilala niyo naman ako. Sa Pilipino talaga, tina-trato ko 'yan sa pagtitiwala ninyo sa akin. Tina-trato ko na napakaimportante talaga, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya," he added. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, a key focus of Go's address were his initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare accessibility and promoting community development across the region. These include the continuous operations of Malasakit Centers, an initiative spearheaded by Go that seeks to streamline access to government medical assistance for Filipinos. "Kung mayroon kayong kailangan tulong sa pampa-ospital sa Mati (City), sabihan n'yo lang kami... mayroong Malasakit Center sa Mati, tutulungan kayo doon," urged Go. "Kung kinakailangan dalhin ang inyong pasyente dito sa Davao (City), operasyon sa puso or bypass, maganda ang gamit natin dito. Last month, na-inaugurate namin ang kanilang cath lab, pwede na angiogram, bypass dito, hindi na kinakailangan dalhin sa Manila," he shared. There are now 160 Malasakit Centers nationwide that have helped more than ten million particularly poor patients. The most recent Malasakit Center was launched on March 8 in Davao Occidental. Under the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which was principally authored and sponsored by Go, Malasakit Centers shall provide convenient access to medical programs offered by concerned agencies particularly for poor and indigent patients under one roof inside qualified public hospitals in accordance with the law. The senator also detailed the establishment of Super Health Centers throughout the country, an initiative aimed at bolstering primary healthcare services, consultation, and early disease detection. "It's a medium type of a polyclinic... pwede na d'yan ang panganganak, dental, laboratory, x-ray... d'yan na ang primary care ng Universal Health Care, d'yan na ang Konsulta package ng PhilHealth dahil lahat ng Pilipino ay miyembro ng PhilHealth, d'yan na magpacheck up," shared Go. "Ang ikinaganda niyan, d'yan na ang ultrasound, early disease detection, at ma-decongest ang hospital dahil d'yan na kayo magpa-check up... 'Yan ang Super Health Center," he added. Through the collective efforts of the Department of Health (DOH), led by Sec. Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of more than 700 Super Health Centers for the years 2022 to 2024. Meanwhile, addressing the need for specialized medical care, Go also announced plans to establish Regional Specialty Centers across selected DOH hospitals. Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of the Republic Act No. 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which was signed into law by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. in 2023. "Ano ba itong Specialty Center? 'Di ba ang (Philippine) Heart Center, nasa Quezon City? Di ba ang NKTI, nandoon sa Quezon City? Kapag magpa-transplant tayo, paano na lang tayong mga taga-Lupon or taga-Oriental, ba-biyahe pa tayo ng Manila para magpaopera," Go said. This initiative aims to mitigate the necessity for patients from rural areas to travel to major cities for specialized treatments, thereby democratizing access to specialized healthcare. Underscoring his commitment to advocating for the welfare of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials, Go filed Senate Bill No. 197, also known as the Magna Carta for Barangays, which aims to recognize and uplift the vital role of barangay officials in delivering government services. If passed, SBN 197 will not only grant honoraria but also establish salaries and other benefits similar to those enjoyed by regular government employees. Additionally, it seeks to eliminate restrictions on the number of tanods, allowing barangays to increase their numbers based on actual need if enacted into law. Go also filed SBN 427, which would require the provision of allowances and benefits to barangay health workers. If passed into law, Go's proposed measure seeks to provide a monthly allowance to all barangay health workers. They will also be entitled to benefits and privileges and security of tenure. In his speech, Go also thanked Davao Oriental Governor Niño Uy, Lupon Mayor Erlinda Lim and Vice Mayor Sonny Alonzo, among other officials, for their support and continuing service to their constituents. Go concluded his speech, reiterating his undying resolve to serve the Filipino people, emphasizing that service to the community is tantamount to service to God. "Mayroon lang akong sasabihin sa inyo. Sana ay maalala ninyo ito sa mahabang panahon. Isang beses lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung anumang kabutihan o tulong na pwede natin gawin sa atin kapwa, ay gawin na natin ngayon, dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito, 'yan talaga ang totoo," reminded Go. "Ako, ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat, dahil ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Diyos. Maraming salamat, mga taga-Lupon, mga kababayan, tandaan ninyo, mahal na mahal ko kayong lahat. Maraming salamat po," he concluded. On the same day, Go also aided fire victims in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, and visited the Malasakit Center at the Datu Halun Sakilan Memorial Hospital in the town. In Davao City, he likewise attended the Provincial Board Members League of the Philippines 15th Mindanao Island Conference Fellowship Dinner at the Dusit Thani Hotel.